House Republicans draft bill to reunite children with their families

House Republicans have proposed in a new draft bill to end family separations at the U.S. border, a policy that has drawn criticism from both Republicans and Democrats as well as nationwide protests.

The bill includes providing visas for DACA recipients as well as $25 billion in funding for President Donald Trump’s border wall, according to The Washington Post.

House Speaker, Paul Ryan has opposed the new “zero tolerance” policy on immigration that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has said is meant to threat would-be illegal immigrants from trying to cross the border through the fear of having their children taken away, according to The Washington Post.

“We don’t want kids to be separated from their parents,” Ryan said.

Numbers of migrant children separated from families has surged under the new “zero tolerance” policy and has filled the facility the U.S. has for children separated from their parents at the border, to over capacity. The current facility is a converted Walmart that houses 1,500 children from ages 10 to 17 according to NBC News.

U.S. officials have announced plans for tent shelters to compensate the surge of migrant children while the House and Senate attempt to pass the bill to reunite them with their families.