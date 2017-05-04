How long should you know someone before getting married?

BYU-Idaho is known not only for the strong spirit felt on campus, but also for how quickly couples rush into marriage.

How long does it take to really get to know someone before deciding to pop the question?

Mason Petersen, a junior studying business management, and Madi Petersen, a sophomore majoring in general studies, have been married for almost two years, and they both agree that one of the most exciting parts about marriage is that they get to know more about each other every day.

“I am still learning new things about Madi every day,” Mason Petersen said. “Before we were married, I could have told you tons of details about Madi’s life. It wasn’t until we were married that I began to really understand her emotionally and intellectually. When you spend every waking minute with a person, you learn what sets their emotions off.”

According to eHarmony, a study done about couples concluded that dating for 25 months before getting married was enough time to fully get to know someone.

“I knew I wanted to marry Mason because he made me challenge myself daily to become a better person,” Madi Petersen said. “He saw every side of me and still wanted to be with me. He was everything I was looking for in a husband and the type of father I wanted my kids to have. We let our Heavenly Father into our relationship which helped us make the greatest decisions of our life.”

Relationships that begin with a solid friendship before a romantic relationship was formed have healthy and happy relationships, according to Business Insider.

Emily Robinson, a sophomore studying history, said it took a month for her and her fiancé to feel comfortable and fully understand each other.

When a friendship is formed, it allows both people to be open with one another.

“We were talking one day about where we wanted to go and so in our lives,“ Robison said. “And he turned to me and said ‘all I know is that I’m going to marry you’ and I knew around a week before when he told me he loved me. Once he said it out loud though, I was like ‘OK we’re doing this.'”

According to The Huffington Post, there are nine different ways to strengthen a relationship.

One way to strengthen a relationship is by random acts of kindness. “Small gestures that say ‘I’m thinking of you’ are essential to keep the relationship bond strong,” according to The Huffington Post.

The article also recommends that weekly date nights can make a relationship stronger, as well as allow your relationship to change and grow, together, according to The Huffington Post. Changes will happen throughout a relationship and it is important that they are handled together.

The very last tip that The Huffington Post article recommends is that each couple should find a healthy way to communicate.