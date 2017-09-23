How to be the world’s worst roommate

The roommates you’ll have for the next three months can either make or break your semester. If you’re lucky, they’ll become your best friends and make this the best semester yet. If you’re less fortunate, they can make these next three months feel like three years.

The golden rule for roommates is to remember that you get what you give. If you do your best to be a good roommate, your roommates will return the favor. If you want to make your living situation toxic and unfriendly, all you’ve got to do is become the world’s worst roommate. Here’s how:

Don’t pick up after yourself.

It isn’t uncommon to be paired with a roommate who doesn’t do their fair share of cleaning. Every person and every apartment has their own set of standards for cleanliness, so make sure you and your roommates address how clean the apartment should be or how to evenly share chore responsibilities.

“[My roommate] never put her stuff away,” said Alexandra Yancey, a junior studying accounting. “Our vanity was covered with her stuff.”

Brittany Reece, a BYU-Idaho alumna, said she once had a roommate who clipped her toenails in the living room and left the clippings on the carpet.

Whatever the situation is, leaving a messy trail everywhere you go in your apartment is the first step to becoming the world’s worst roommate.

Borrow your roommates things without asking

Amelia Pacheco, another BYU-I alumna, shared an experience when her roommates borrowed her chopsticks to dress up as geishas for Halloween. Without Pacheco’s knowledge, the two girls wore the chopsticks in her hair and put them back with the silverware without washing them. She said she didn’t know until another roommate confessed to Pacheco what she had witnessed



Penny Wright, an LDS Business College alumna, said she once had a roommate who used other girls’ shower products and ate their food without asking.

“[She also] borrowed clothes and stained them and ruined them or just never gave them back,” Wright said.

Good roommates don’t borrow something before asking and getting permission from their roommates, and they always leave things better than they found them.

Don’t even try to be their friend

“I had one roommate who didn’t willingly talk to me until three weeks before the semester ended,” said Kaisey Paradis, a BYU-I alumna.

Everyone gets busy throughout the semester with their own lives, but good roommates try to establish some sort of relationship with these people – they are living under the same roof, after all. If you want to become the world’s worst roommate, avoid talking to them at all costs.

Break the rules

It’s always uncomfortable when your roommate is sneaking in past curfew, or they bring their significant other into your shared bedroom.

Aside from following the honor code, every apartment should have its own standards based on what each roommate is comfortable with.

“I had a roommate start playing with a ouija board,” said Courtney Mason, a junior studying English. “We had to have the apartment rededicated.”

Disregarding the honor code with your living standards is the best way to sever a healthy relationship with your roommates.

Anyone who’s ever lived with roommates probably has their fair share of stories to tell. It’s easy to blame your roommates for making things difficult in your apartment, but it’s important to ask yourself how you can be a better roommate. Even if they don’t return the favor, your roommate will remember and appreciate all the good things you do for them.