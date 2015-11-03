How to build apartment unity: love thy roommate

Students at BYU-Idaho are making an effort to create unity with their roommates.

“I think what has helped me to grow closer to my roommates is to really be myself and to let them be themselves,” said Karin Cardenas, a sophomore studying health science. “If I love one thing about them, it’s easier for me to love two and three and four and five more things about them.”

Cardenas said love is the key in any relationship.

Griffin Long, a freshman majoring in general studies, said keeping the atmosphere nice and light is a good way to help roommates become united.

Griffin said students should not harp on their roommates about an unfinished chore or some other problem.

Instead, the problem should be dealt with in private and in a kind and loving manner.

“Every person is different, every person comes from different backgrounds, and every person has strengths and weaknesses,” said Rebecca Strebel, one of the housing managers for Centre Square Apartments at BYU-I. “Find something to love about them and something you can learn from them.”

Strebel said President Kim B. Clark said that every roommate is like an internship. He said students can learn something from the differences that each roommate brings to a setting much like an internship.

“Living with roommates has been nothing but a learning experience,” Cardenas said. “Every semester, I’ve been able to learn and grow from my roommates. Whether it’s through a bad experience or not, there is always something to learn.”

Kylie Hickman, a sophomore studying exercise psychology, said praying together and praying for roommates are some ways to overcome difficulties with roommates.

“It helps you to not think about yourself,” Hickman said. “When you’re not thinking about yourself, it’s the same concept of service. If you focus on what your roommates might need or why they react in a certain way, then it helps to turn the situation around.”

Students should not let problems pile up, according to a US News article on getting along with roommates.

When students spend so much time together in such a limited space, it is inevitable that things will get on each other’s nerves, according to the article.

The article discusses the importance of bringing up the issue and talking about it in a civilized manner.

“It all comes back to serving each other,” said Jenna Fotheringhame, a junior studying psychology.

By serving one another, students can cultivate a growth of love and can learn to genuinely care for their roommates, Fotheringhame said.

Fotheringhame said when she serves her roommates, her love for them grows, and when they serve her, she loves them even more.

“I love it when I come home and someone has done the dishes or has done something sweet, like leaving me a note,” Fotheringhame said.

Fotheringhame said acts of service can include doing the dishes for a roommate, cleaning a part of the apartment, or just being available to help out when your roommate needs something.

She said service works in every phase of life.

“You have to take your pride down a notch and be humble,” Fotheringhame said. “That changes everything about the atmosphere.”

Fotheringhame said the tension diffuses a lot faster when students are willing to be humble and hear the other side of an argument.

If students are having a problem with their roommates, focusing on the offensive behavior and not the personality of the person is important, according to an article on Her Campus, a website devoted to college experiences.

“Look at yourself,” Strebel said. “Figure out what you can do. A lot of times we focus on what that person is doing wrong, and we forget to think about what we can to better ourselves.”