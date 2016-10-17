How to fuel at the crossroads

Of the 26 on-campus food vendors, 19 close before 4 p.m., according to the respective shops’ posted hours.

Four new student-run vendors opened this past week and all four close by 4 p.m., according to fliers distributed to the student body.

Ashley Graham, a junior studying English, said the hours surprised her during her first year here.

“I was like, ‘Hey guys, let’s go check out the food court!’ to me and my freshman friends and we got here and everything’s closed,” Graham said.

Graham said she dislikes the current hours immensely, and that more students could have jobs if The Crossroads was opened later.

“The Crossroads originally was open until 8 p.m.,” said Todd Huchendorf, director of University Food Services.

Huchendorf said that last semester he and the rest of the auxiliary services team walked The Crossroads at different hours to survey.

“We realized that after 3:30 p.m., no one’s here anymore, not at the level of what they were,” Huchendorf said.

Huchendorf said they have tried closing at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Huchendorf said usually 130 people an hour order in the evening, and that Chick-fil-A is able to serve 500 people an hour.

Graham said the fruit in her home state of California tastes fantastic, and wishes she could afford to buy more fruit here.

Graham said a little cup of fruit costs $3.50, and a huge basket of french fries costs $2.

“They have an apple orchard on campus, and they have a horticulture department where they grow different peaches and pears and cherries, and I wonder if they could draw from that resource to limit the cost,” Graham said.

Graham said when she went to the campus orchard tons of fruit was rotting on the ground.

Jordan Landon, a library security guard and sophomore studying sociology, said it would be nice to have more options for those working evening shift.

Cheston Farley, a junior studying public health, said he would like more eating options in the evening because he works until 11 at night on campus.

“I have to find something crappy out of a vending machine usually, or bring something from home,” Farley said.

Farley said with this semester’s influx of students, more students are taking night classes than before.

“Fall’s always the biggest semester in the history of the school,” Huchendorf said.

Huchendorf said if his team felt that more students were wanting to buy food in the evenings, they would keep more stations open later.

Chick-fil-A, the MC Market, vending machines and drink stands are currently open in the evening, according to posted hours.

Jesse Carroll, a junior studying public health, said The Crossroads vendors that stay open late could rotate, or at least two vendors should stay open late.

Huchendorf said The Crossroads continues to develop more concepts to implement.

Josh Richardson, a senior studying applied mathematics, said when he is on campus for the evening, he orders delivery from restaurants to specific buildings.

Landon said the most common thing he hears students ordering is pizza, and he said it does not seem healthy.

“I try to keep some things on hand in my office,” said Eda Ashby, a music professor. “I’ve eaten a lot of nuts in my day.”



Huchendorf said over 80 percent of The Crossroads’ business happens during breaks between classes, with the most students buying during the two breaks during breakfast and the three breaks during lunch.

“We aren’t really tasked to be a profit center, we’re tasked with covering our expenses,” Huchendorf said.

Huchendorf said most student housing provides kitchens, and the lowered mission age allowed 18-year-olds to serve missions and learn frugality before attending BYU-I. Huchendorf said these and other factors weigh in on The Crossroads’ hours.

Huchendorf said students with suggestions can come talk with him at The Crossroads, email him or email food services.