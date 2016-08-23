How to prepare for an internship

Summer break is a great time to relax, enjoy time with family and friends and gain some extra cash. But one thing always on the back of the mind is internships, and summer break is a great time to prepare for it. Here are some ideas of what students can do during that time to help them find and get a good internship.

Read and Research

Summer break is a great time to research about different areas and companies to work for. And since you don’t need to worry about doing all your homework, you have some extra time to read magazines, journals and websites that talk about different companies and work experience.

Reading and researching will not only help you decide where to apply for, but it will give you extra information about the companies you are sending your resume to; this is something that employers like to see on a new employee, according to collegeboard.org.

Networking

Summer break is a great time to talk with everybody you know and come across. Ask people about their careers and work environment, if they know any opportunities for internship or who they know that work in the company you are interested in.

Other ways you can network is by calling companies you are interested in and talking with them about internship opportunities or what they look for in a new employee,” according to collegeboard.org. “You can ask if you could do a tour at their office so you can see how the work environment is. This will help you see if that is what you really want to do or not.

Update Your Resume and Online Profile

Summer break is a good opportunity to spend some time looking over your resume, cover letter, LinkedIn profile or BYU-I Career Navigator and update them,” according to hercampus.com. “With all the workload from classes, you may not have had the time to add the new experience you got during the semester, update your picture, information and even check for grammar mistakes.

Volunteer and Develop New Skills

Being a volunteer at a charity program will help you gain and develop good leadership and professional skills that will be very useful in your future employment.

As you already did your research about the area of work you want to pursue, you know what they are looking for, so you can take time on your summer break to learn and develop those skills,” according to collegeboard.org. “For example, if the company you want to apply to is looking for people with good graphic design skills, you can take the time to learn how to use the programs and work on some projects for your portfolio.

These are just a few ideas to help you use fill your time during summer break to prepare for your future internship.