How to prevent your phone from being hacked

A Belgian university researcher, Mathy Vanhoef, discovered a flaw in Wi-Fi security systems that leaves any smartphone or mobile device, such as laptops and tablets, open to hackers.

Vanhoef said on his website the flaw is a major weakness in Wi-Fi Protected Access 2, the system that protects most modern Wi-Fi networks.

“An attacker within range of a victim can exploit these weaknesses using key reinstallation attacks,” Vanhoef said on his website. “This can be abused to steal sensitive information such as credit card numbers, passwords, chat messages, emails, photos and so on. The attack works against all modern protected Wi-Fi networks.”

KSL reported that hackers can exploit the weakness by tricking the victim’s computer into reusing the same encryption key, which allows the hacker to be able to decrypt data that would otherwise stay encrypted.

Vanhoef also said on the website that any device operating on Android, Linux, Apple, Windows, OpenBSD, MediaTek or Linksys is at risk. However, some of these companies have been releasing software updates to protect users from these attacks.

Kory Godfrey, department chair for BYU-Idaho’s Computer Information Technology Department, said the best way for students to protect themselves is to learn about the layers of defense they can put in place and implement the ones they deem important.

“The analogy we give all the time in the security world is a castle,” Godfrey said. “The keep–that was where the crown jewels are–that had its own set of security around it. Then there’s layers all around. You have walls, you have a moat. It’s the layers that make it more secure, because each layer you add requires your adversary to have a new skill set in order to bypass each layer.”

Godfrey said that while students should be vigilant in protecting themselves, he is not as worried about this hack as he has been about previous ones, like the SSL or Equifax hacks.

Hilton Shumway, a junior studying software engineering, said he protects himself by ensuring the websites he uses are always https encrypted. In other words, he can see a small lock symbol on the left-hand side of the web address bar.

Shumway also said he is always conscious of using Wi-Fi he knows and not free servers such as those provided in coffee shops and cafés.

Emma Spokes, a freshman studying psychology, said she will be much more willing to consistently update her software now that she knows it can help protect her from losing any vital data to hackers.