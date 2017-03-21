How to stand out on LinkedIn

Most people have been told to be different, unique and, most importantly, be themselves.

This is an important lesson to keep with us as we transition into our adult lives, and it can even help us on LinkedIn.

Most people don’t want a cookie-cutter worker.

Clark Gilbert, president of BYU-Idaho, used the word differentiation repeatedly throughout his presentation to communication students in January 2017.

There is a reason social media is called “social” media. Networking is crucial for careers, “but people tend to transform from social butterflies in their world to a fly on the wall in their professional spears,” CIO.com shared.

The majority of people participating in LinkedIn are passionate about what they are doing and want to share advice along with their success story.

Context and quality are also key to create an outstanding Linkedin account, according to CIO.com.

“There is no price for accumulating connections on LinkedIn, so don’t focus on the number of people in your network. Think about building a quality network of professionals you know respect and can vouch for you,” according to CIO.com.

“Some people dream of success, while other people get up every morning and make it happen,” said Wayne Huizenga, American businessman and entrepreneur.

Be progressive, seek out the people which will lead you down the path you wish to follow and be confident in yourself throughout the process.

“Nicole wanted to land a summer internship in Manhattan,” according to CBSnew.com. “Her only problems: She was only a freshman and her parents didn’t ‘know somebody.'”

Undeterred, she decided to commit $200 of her hard-earned summer lifeguarding money to target 14,781 Villanova Alumni working in her fields of interest with a LinkedIn ad saying, “dynamic, motivated and dedicated Villanova student seeking an internship.”

Within four weeks, her ad had been seen more than 12,000 times (48.4 percent of the members who clicked on her ad were senior executives) and she was contacted by dozens of Villanova alumni from firms like Citigroup, Thomson Reuters, New York Stock Exchange, Bloomberg and Pfizer, according to CBS news

If you already have an account update it. What gives you an edge and makes you marketable? If you don’t have an account, put yourself out there. It is never too early to start marketing yourself.

There are several was to use Linkedin to your benefit and make you stand out. “First put in the time to make it awesome,” themuse.com shared. “Get a custom URL. Choose a great photo. Write a headline that rocks. Use your target job descriptions to your advantage. Don’t waste the summary space. Lastly, use numbers right up front.”