How to survive the next three weeks of school

With finals only three weeks away, motivation to finish up the semester can be hard, but students around the country are struggling the same as you:
Me rn with all these essays and finals 😭 #Collegelife pic.twitter.com/IR45uPbUOl
— Irisela (@iriisela) November 27, 2017
When it’s finals week and you’re freaking out on the inside but you’re tryna keep it together on the outside 😭😂 #nccu pic.twitter.com/67yoEQJhEm
— Peanut🙋🏾🤤 (@nov_goddess) November 27, 2017
Me coming back from the break realizing i have 36 missing assignments, 3 test, and 5 finals, i haven’t started pic.twitter.com/2DDI9oAHmT
— Eli (@OfficialEli_) November 27, 2017
When you realize the session is almost over and you've been procrastinating your projects!😲😲#GIF #school #projects #finals #exams pic.twitter.com/L8uHIAon54
— Eloge Lumisa (@eloge_lumisa) November 27, 2017
Finals are coming up. These teachers about to tell us the finals are super easy…. pic.twitter.com/6PNQmkbOQr
— Ryan 🎅🏼🎄 (@Ryan_ESmith) November 27, 2017
Beginning of the semester vs finals week pic.twitter.com/HQgDKu0pA9
— Darth Vader (@DepressedDarth) November 27, 2017
Me realizing there’s still 2 weeks and finals left between me and Christmas break pic.twitter.com/2s6TZrp65r
— S❄️nnie (@sonnielopez) November 27, 2017
When you're already in the Christmas spirit but you remember you've got finals coming up pic.twitter.com/xKYlyrQkZC
— Common White Girl (@GirlPosts) November 27, 2017
Me heading into Christmas Break but remembering I'm not ready for finals pic.twitter.com/h6xY8Kf7fw
— Mallory Cothran (@CothranMallory4) November 27, 2017
Here are some suggestions/motivation from students around the world on how to survive the next few weeks:
Finals are coming up, so don't stress! Remember to study hard but also get some rest. Your brain needs it! pic.twitter.com/ox80X3t6LA
— Fresh U HBCU (@FreshU_HBCU) November 27, 2017
Welcome Back Everyone! Hope your holiday was wonderful. One last push to finals…we can do this! #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/X2hq0oVop5
— Principal Hackbusch (@khackbusch) November 27, 2017
This time is the most stressful for college students. Finals coming up, and you have only 2 weeks to salvage what's left of your grades. Count your points, and may the curves be in your favors💯
— 💎Dr. Wiltz🙏🏼 (@DrZaddy) November 27, 2017
A little Monday morning, dead week motivation for you. Less than 2 weeks until the term is over— give this last full week of classes your all & go out with a bang💥 You’re going to crush your studying and ace those finals! #MotivationMonday pic.twitter.com/G2FtYNpZus
— PSAMC (@PS_AMC) November 27, 2017
Plus, there is always Christmas to get finals off your mind:
I didn't want to think about finals so I went and decorated a Christmas tree instead, because priorities. XD #tistheseason #christmastime #FinalsAreComing pic.twitter.com/IbZb0FAHV0
— Cassie Christopherson (@casschristo) November 27, 2017