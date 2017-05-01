How to win over your new roommates

A snowstorm in April. A car taking up two parking spots. A mountain of homework to tackle in way too short of a time. New roommates.

Some things about the BYU-Idaho experience are unavoidable, like getting new roommates for example. They seem to be part of the circle of life here.

Having roommates can be a challenge. A study posted on Georgetown University’s website, states that 1 in 3 students report roommate problems, with around half of those students experiencing adverse effects on their grades due to these issues.

What are some strategies to help you get along with new roommates?

Initially, it’s as simple as getting to know them.

“I like find out what they like to do – such as video games, ultimate frisbee, or working out – and I just join them or ask if they want to join me,” said Connor Wilkes, a freshman studying accounting.

Jessenia Rudd, a sophomore studying Spanish education, said she doesn’t stress too much about what to discuss, because something always comes up.

“I do a lot of listening so that I can learn about them, and then I ask questions,” Rudd said.

Johnathan Brosnahan, a freshman studying engineering, said that your new roommates need a chance to get to know you as well.

“I just try to be myself around them,” Brosnahan said. “Because you can’t really expect to get along with them if you’re not trying to be yourself or be friends with them.”

Rudd said that roommates will bother you from time to time.

“That’s the product of living with somebody,” she said. “And you have to choose your battles wisely.”

Brosnahan said that open communication is crucial to have a good relationship with roommates, and that things can’t get blown out of proportion.

“If there is something that bothers you, you go up to them and talk about it,” he said. “You don’t say ‘Hey, let’s have an apartment council’, you just talk to them one on one.”

Rudd said that an ideal roommate is simply willing to pull their weight around the apartment.

“They take responsibility of the thing they need to get done, like doing the dishes or cleaning their room,” Rudd said.

Wilkes feels that you can easily become friends with your roommates by not being shy about who you are.

“Even if we’re completely different, we can get to know each other and get along,” Wilkes said.

Brosnahan said that for him, to become the best roommate you can is by being the type of person that you want your roommates to be.

Rudd said that conflicts between roommates can be simple to resolve.

“Just take them out to get ice cream,” she said. “Or they can just order a hamburger.”