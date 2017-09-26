I need a hero

These last few months have been brutally disastrous. 51.88 inches of rain fell in some parts of Texas during Hurricane Harvey. 37 hours of sustained 185 mph winds whipped through the Caribbean thanks to Hurricane Irma, rendering 90 percent of Barbuda uninhabitable. Monsoon floods in South Asia killed more than 1,000 people.

Disasters like this show how fragile our way of life is. Our TVs, our smartphones and our livelihoods can be swept away in a flood. Our homes, our food, our families can be lost in an instant.

When disasters hit, when work and school and normal life are taken away, heroes emerge.

In Florida, three deputies jumped into action after they heard about a man going into cardiac arrest nearby. Braving downed trees, power lines and alligator-infested streets, the deputies loaded the man into a patrol car and drove him a mile to an emergency room.

“The ‘Cajun Navy,’ a group of recreational boat owners and volunteers who helped the rescue effort after last year’s Louisiana flood, mobilized again,” according to the New York Post.

A response team in India not only rescued 59 people in the district of Ahmedabad, but also rescued their buffalo and goats as well.

“Fire and police department rescuers from Coral Springs (Florida) were able to assist a mother in labor during Hurricane Irma,” according to ABC 7. “Rescuers were able to transport the mother and her baby, name April, safely to the hospital.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints delivered 60,000 bottles of water to residents in Beaumont, Texas, after the the failure of two water pumps during Hurricane Harvey.

These stories are amazing. I commend these people who risked so much to help those in need.

What will happen now the news has started to die down, however? What will happen to heroes when hurricane season is over, when homes are rebuilt and when lives resume their normal paths?

Disasters come and go, but our love and service to our brothers and sisters should be constant. Service comes in so many shapes and sizes, not just donating money and packing food kits.

In a message during his visit to Houston after Harvey, President Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the First Presidency of the Church said: “The Church is really not so much the organization. The Church is you, every individual member. That makes the difference. And your work, your service, your love, your kindness is a reflection of what the Church is all about. Let’s go forward.”

My plea with you is to continue serving. Continue loving. There will always be people who need your help. Disasters like Irma may mobilize a nation, but you don’t have to wait for Florida to flood to give service. Find ways you can serve personally, because what you have to offer will be different from others.

“Go out there,” Uchtdorf said. “Help them, serve them, whoever they are, and show them what this gospel is really all about. It’s a message of hope. It’s a message of kindness. It’s a message of reaching out to our fellowmen.”

Your name may never appear in a newspaper, touted as a hero. You won’t always find friendly dogs and grateful citizens.

Do it anyway.

ABC 13 Houston tweeted, “Harvey has taken a lot, but it will NEVER take our humanity. We have seen so many neighbors helping each other. THANK YOU.”

If you serve every day and love the people around you, you won’t need to wonder what to do when the next disaster hits. It will be who you are.