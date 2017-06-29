Idaho experiences weather anomalies

On Sunday, June 11, a tornado warning was issued in four counties in southeastern Idaho, including Madison County.

John Keyes, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Pocatello, said the entire state of Idaho normally experiences three to six tornadoes per year, but the actual number is probably higher because not all tornadoes get reported. Tornado season is from now until about the end of summer.

BYU-Idaho’s emergency action plan, found at emergency.byui.edu, warns residents to stay away from windows if a tornado strikes. Being in a car is also not safe; either drive to shelter or take cover in a low-lying area such as a ditch or ravine.

Heightened snowfall and rain in 2017 have also increased the chance of flooding in eastern Idaho.