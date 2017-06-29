Idaho experiences weather anomalies

On Sunday, June 11, a tornado warning was issued in four counties in southeastern Idaho, including Madison County.
John Keyes, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Pocatello, said the entire state of Idaho normally experiences three to six tornadoes per year, but the actual number is probably higher because not all tornadoes get reported. Tornado season is from now until about the end of summer.
BYU-Idaho’s emergency action plan, found at emergency.byui.edu, warns residents to stay away from windows if a tornado strikes. Being in a car is also not safe; either drive to shelter or take cover in a low-lying area such as a ditch or ravine.
Heightened snowfall and rain in 2017 have also increased the chance of flooding in eastern Idaho.
SAMANTHA VANDERWALKER | Scroll Photography
Coreen Hurst, a geology and meteorology professor at BYU-I, said this wet weather is not normal. The winter snowpack and rain have been higher than normal over the winter.
Keyes said the Rexburg area got 11.49 inches of snow between October 2016 to May 2017. The average is 9.43 inches.
Hurst said the winter had a higher snowpack, as well as a late snow in May, which contributed to rising floodwaters.
BYU-I’s emergency action plan reminds students and residents to move to higher ground in the event of a flood.
The emergency plan states students should “prepare to render volunteer aid to evacuees coming to the university seeking higher ground,” and then reminds students that “this will be many of the citizens of Rexburg.”
Keyes said eastern Idaho had record-setting or near record-setting snows over the winter, but at this point, the state has probably seen the peak for flooding.
Hurst said weather goes through cycles. She referenced data that suggests the western coast of the U.S. is coming out of a weather pattern called La Niña.
Hurst said La Niña is part of the weather cycle characterized by colder, wetter winter weather, while its counterpart, El Niño, is characterized by warmer winter weather.
SAMANTHA VANDERWALKER | Scroll Photography
“In the continental U.S., during El Niño years, temperatures in the winter are … cooler than normal in the Southeast and the Southwest. During a La Niña year, winter temperatures are … cooler than normal in the Northwest,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.
This is caused by colder or warmer temperatures in the Pacific Ocean.
Keyes said Idaho is moving into a neutral weather pattern right now, falling somewhere in between El Niño and La Niña.
“Neutral is favored (50 to about 55 percent chance) through the Northern Hemisphere fall 2017,” according to the NOAA.