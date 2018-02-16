Idaho Falls airport closing ahead of Fall 2018 semester move-in days

Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) will close its commercial service temporarily for rehabilitation the weekend ahead of BYU-Idaho’s fall semester 2018 move-in days.

According to a post on IDA’s website, Runway 2/20 will be closed to all commercial flights for six days starting Wednesday, Sept. 5, at 8 a.m. The runway will not reopen until at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11.

BYU-I’s fall semester 2018 start date was pushed back by one week in an announcement posted to the school’s website back in August 2017. Fall semester 2018 move-in days are now scheduled to begin Friday, Sept. 14. Classes begin Monday, Sept. 17.

IDA stated travelers should be aware of the closure and adjust travel plans accordingly.

“We apologize in advance for any inconvenience this closure may cause,” the IDA posted on its website. “And we appreciate your understanding as we continue to improve aviation safety and security at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA).”