Idaho gets the first U.S. Dark Sky Reserve

On Dec. 18, the International Dark-Sky Association designated an area spanning 1,400 square miles as Central Idaho Dark-Sky Reserve, the first in the United States and one of 12 in the world.

According to their website, “the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA) is the recognized authority on light pollution and is the leading organization combating light pollution worldwide.”

IDA was founded in 1988 and works with communities around the world to preserve the night skies and educate the public about light pollution, their website informed.

According to NPR, nearly 80 percent of North Americans live in a place where they cannot see the Milky Way. The Reserve in Idaho is so dark at night that people are able to see the Milky Way with only the naked eye, the IDA reported.

Digital Photography Review reported the reserve came about after 20 years of policy and hard work from Idaho residents, businesses and government officials. Land managers in the area formed partnerships with IDA, committing to manage the light pollution in the area.

The IDA informed the Reserve spans from the Ketchum/Sun Valley area to Stanley, including lands in Blaine, Custer and Elmore Counties and the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.

“The Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve was created not just for locals, but for all Idahoans and visitors from across the world who can come here and experience the primeval wonder of the starry night sky,” said Stanley City Official Steve Botti, according to the IDA.

The other Dark Sky Reserves can be found in Aoraki Mackenzie, New Zealand, Brecon Beacons National Park, Wales, Exmoor National Park, England, Kerry, Ireland, Mont-Mégantic, Québec, Moore’s Reserve, England, NamibRand Nature Reserve, Namibia, Pic du Midi, France, Rhön, Germany, Snowdonia National Park, Wales and Westhavelland, Germany.