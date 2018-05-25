Idaho prepares for fishing season

Non-local students and locals alike may be unaware of the laws and regulations that have changed within the last year, along with the best spots to fish that the area has to offer.

Ne w laws and regulations from Idaho Fish and Game

If you are an Idaho resident and did not buy an annual hunting, fishing or trapping license in 2017, you can purchase a 3-year license now and lock in 2017 prices for license, tags and permits until 2020.

New prices started May 1 with the addition of a $5 access/depredation fee for resident adults and $10 for nonresident adults when they purchase their first annual license, according to Idaho Fish and Game.

Where and how to get a license?

Any person interested in fishing who is older than 14 years of age is required to have a fishing license. Fishing licenses are available at Walmart and C-A-L Ranch. Another option is to purchase online with Idaho Fish and Game.

“Day licenses and short-term licenses are $15 for the first day and $7 each day after that for up to 15 consecutive days,” said Scott Mosely, a sporting goods associate at Walmart. “If you plan on fishing more than on one weekend for non-residents the cost can be high, and it is recommended to purchase a full-year license in that circumstance.”

To purchase a license at Walmart, a driver‘s license is required.

Prices

According to Idaho Fish and Game, the cost for non-locals is $98.25. The cost for locals is $30.50. To qualify as a local, a valid Idaho driver’s license is needed along with a residency in Idaho for at least six months. Daily passes are available as well, which are $15 a day for non-locals and $11 for locals.

Fishing season length

Fishing licenses are valid for one season. Fishing season is open to all those with a license for one year.

Closest places to fish near Rexburg

Nature Park, Warm Slough and Beaver Dick Park are all open for fishing, and Nature Park is also the closest fishing pond to campus.

Happy fishing!