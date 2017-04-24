Idaho: ranked fourth for opioid usage

“I started making bad decisions by the time I became more interested in partying, drinking, smoking and especially on drugs,” said Ryan Carlson, a student at the University of Utah and a member of the Church. “I did that for four years straight.”

Over $700 billion is being spent annually to regulate abuse of tobacco, alcohol and illicit drugs, according to the National Institute of Drug Abuse.

“The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) is the primary source of information on the prevalence and consequences of illegal drug abuse in the U.S. civilian for ages 12 and older,” according to samhsa.gov.

The illicit drug use is driven primarily by marijuana and prescription pain reliever misuse, according to the results from the 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH). It has been estimated that 22.2 million current marijuana users and 3.8 million people that aren’t current users reported current misuse of prescription pain relievers.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s NSDUH found Utah is not only involved in drug abuse of methamphetamines, heroin or marijuana, but it is a leader in illegal prescription drug misuse.

Idaho is known to be ranked fourth in the U.S. for the most non-medical use of prescription opioid painkillers, according to Northpoint Recovery. The overdose fatality rate in Idaho has doubled since 1999; on average, every 45 hours, one Idaho resident dies from an overdose.

“The opioid and heroin crisis in Idaho is not just a law enforcement problem,” according to ashwoodrecovery.com. “It is a public health and community problem. It demands a broad array of public health and community services. Opioid addiction often begins not with a law-breaking doctor, but with a family medicine cabinet.”

SAMHSA’s next National Prevention Week (NPW) will be from May 14 to 20, and the theme for NPW 2017 is Making Each Day Count.

Renaissance Ranch, an LDS-based drug and alcohol treatment center in Idaho Falls, stated, “We see the effects of this epidemic everyday on an individual and family level. Thus far just this year we’ve lost 4 alumni to the opiate epidemic due to overdose.”