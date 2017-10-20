Idaho’s Fifth Temple Opens This Saturday

This article was written by Anna Jensen

The brand-new temple located in Meridian, Idaho will begin its three-week open house on Saturday, Oct. 21, free tours of the temple will be open to the public through Nov. 11.

President Thomas S. Monson of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the Meridian Idaho Temple at the Church’s Aprill 2011 general conference, Mormon Newsroom reported. Building began August 23, 2014.

“The temple announcement was a welcomed surprise to residents,” Tom Lindhart, project manager for the temple, told Mormon Newsroom. “I think it caught a lot of them off guard with the Boise (Idaho) Temple already in the valley, just a little over 12 miles away. I don’t think they expected to have another temple so close and in their vicinity.”

The Meridian temple is located at 7345 North Linder Road where it sits on a bluff overlooking the Boise River and has views of the Sawtooth Range.

“(This) will be the 158th LDS temple operating across the globe and the fifth to open in Idaho,” The Salt Lake Tribune reported. “Other Mormon temples are (located) in Boise, Rexburg, Twin Falls and Idaho Falls, with a sixth planned for Pocatello.”

According to Deseret News, “The Meridian temple’s exterior resembles the Cardston, Alberta and Laie, Hawaii temples, early LDS temples built in the 1910s and 1920s.”

One reason for the design is that the Meridian temple features Prairie School or Prairie Style architecture — a late 19th- and early 20th-century North American architectural style.

This style features horizontal lines, minimal decoration, flat roofs, horizontally arranged windows, and a design that incorporates the surrounding landscapes.

“I do love the combination of the classical architecture with a historical connection with Laie and other temples,” said Elder Quentin L. Cook, according to Deseret News. “I love the fact that from one generation to another of temples that there are some things that are consistent – there’s an echo, at least”

Lindhardt told Mormon Newsroom that the temple’s design was greatly influenced by the surrounding nature. One of the main details influenced by nature is the presence of Idaho’s state flower, the syringa, which is carved not only onto the outside of the building but on the carpets of the sealing and celestial rooms as well.

“But more than that,” Lindhardt added, “I love the fact that the Saints here are so worthy and so committed to the Savior that the Lord through his prophet would have a very special and beautiful temple here in this part of the Lord’s vineyard.”