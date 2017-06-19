If the boot fits: Are Rexburg booting companies taking it too far?

An internet repairman was booted on May 22 by a towing company while doing work at a Rexburg apartment complex that had hired both the towing company and the repairman.
Austin Olcott, an internet repairman and a freshman studying financial economics, said he was installing internet cables at the Blue Door Apartments. The complex’s parking lot was full, so Olcott parked across the street so he could reach his tools safely.
Olcott said a vehicle from Guardian Booting and Towing parked behind his car and put a boot on the rear driver’s side wheel while he was working.
Olcott said he could not have done his job safely if he had parked somewhere else, and booting companies need to consider variables, such as safety.
“They may have been argued in the past that they have been hired by the owners of the property to boot vehicles,” Olcott said, “but I have also been hired by the same property owner(s) to install, update and maintain Wi-Fi networks.”
Olcott said he explained to the booter that the managers of the apartment complex knew he was there and had given him permission to park, so he could work on the Wi-Fi.
“I was told that because I was parked across the street, none of that matters,” Olcott said. “I had to pay sixty dollars to get the boot taken off.”
He said towing companies seem to follow their own rule book without understanding the circumstances of others.
Darren Helm, owner of Guardian, said Olcott was actually parked in Greenbrier Apartments parking lot. If he had been parked at Blue Door and been booted, Guardian would have taken the boot off for free.
Helm said Olcott did not have a permit and did not ask for permission to park at Greenbrier, and that is why he got booted. He said Greenbrier would probably have given Olcott permission to park in their lot if he had just asked.
Helm said if drivers have questions about where they should and should not park, they are more than welcome to call either apartment managers or Guardian at (208) 390-5111 for more information.
Bethanie Miller, leading leasing manager at The Ivy Apartments, said they give booting companies a heads up if they have outside companies parking in their lot.
“We usually never have problems with booting, but (winter semester) someone cut their boot off of their car.”
“If a repair worker is booted, we ask the booting company to remove the boot for free,” Miller said. “We usually don’t run into problems, though.”
According to Rexburg city ordinance 911, several conditions must be met before a parking enforcement company can be hired by a private property owner, including clearly-posted signs and reserved visitor parking spots.
The ordinance states, “An unauthorized vehicle is any vehicle that is parked or stopped, in violation of any private property parking regulations which govern parking for authorized tenants and visitors and which restricts parking in loading zones, handicapped zones, fire lanes and no-parking zones only.”
Owners are authorized by the ordinance to boot or tow away unauthorized vehicles on their properties.
“We usually never have problems with booting, but (winter semester) someone cut their boot off of their car,” said Lorena Seu, the manager of Hillcrest Townhouses.
Seu said Hillcrest hires a company to patrol their parking lots.
“We, as a complex, are required to follow city ordinances regarding complex parking lots, as well as the university’s curfew policy,” Miller said. “In order to enforce the ordinances and policies, we use a booting company.”
Helm said a lot of people get in a hurry, but they need to pay attention to where they are parking.
He said just as it is a driver’s responsibility to keep the speed limit, and it is also their responsibility to watch for signs. If drivers watch for and obey parking signs, they should be OK.
According to the ordinance, property owners may not issue more parking permits than parking spaces they have available.
“We actually undersell our parking by a couple of spaces to compensate for people parking in permit when they shouldn’t be and for when it starts to snow. We do run out of passes, but we have an off-site lot tenants can use,” Miller said.
The ordinance states all towed vehicles must be reported to the city police or county dispatcher.
Parking enforcement companies have been in the news over the last few years, especially after Helm was arrested in 2014 for refusing to remove a boot.
According to a statement from his attorney in 2015, Helm hopes he will be able to do his job without interference from the police.
Helm said in an interview with East Idaho News his company tries to be as transparent as possible with apartment managers and those who get booted.
