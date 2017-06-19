If the boot fits: Are Rexburg booting companies taking it too far?

“I was told that because I was parked across the street, none of that matters,” Olcott said. “I had to pay sixty dollars to get the boot taken off.”

He said towing companies seem to follow their own rule book without understanding the circumstances of others.

Darren Helm, owner of Guardian, said Olcott was actually parked in Greenbrier Apartments parking lot. If he had been parked at Blue Door and been booted, Guardian would have taken the boot off for free.

Helm said Olcott did not have a permit and did not ask for permission to park at Greenbrier, and that is why he got booted. He said Greenbrier would probably have given Olcott permission to park in their lot if he had just asked.

Helm said if drivers have questions about where they should and should not park, they are more than welcome to call either apartment managers or Guardian at (208) 390-5111 for more information.

Bethanie Miller, leading leasing manager at The Ivy Apartments, said they give booting companies a heads up if they have outside companies parking in their lot.