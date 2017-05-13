How to get a good night’s sleep

Off the top of your head, how many times can you remember thinking or hearing the words “I’m tired” or some variation of that feeling in the past few days?

Probably a lot.

“I’m tired” is likely one of the phrases uttered most at BYU-Idaho, right up there with “Will you marry me?” and “On my mission….”

It often feels like college students are zombies, traipsing from one class to the next, fighting to shrug off the overwhelming mantle of exhaustion.

This strategy for college is far less than ideal. College is tough on its own. College while exhausted? Good luck.

Sleep deprivation is a serious issue on college campuses across the country.

After doing a study, HealthResearchFunding.org found out that only 11 percent of college students report good sleep, while a whopping 73 percent were found to have sleep problems.

In a 2015 study, the American College Health Association discovered that 29.8 percent of students reported that their sleep problems were severe enough to be considered traumatic or very difficult to handle.

There’s no denying that sleep is a necessity in our lives.

Cecily Hale, a senior studying public health, said that her sleep is very important to her.

“I don’t function without it,” she said. “I probably need at least seven hours.”

Emily Sawyer, a sophomore studying psychology, said that she has a set threshold for how much sleep she needs.

“If I do any less than 7 1/2 hours, I’m kind of groggy in the morning and a little indifferent about things,” Sawyer said.

Considering all that, what can be done to shake ourselves free from the weight of the bags under our eyes?

The New York Times stated that keeping electronic devices out of sight or in another room will aid in restful, undisturbed sleep. It is important to keep your room cold, dark and quiet.

Sawyer said that she plans and prepares ahead of time to have have a restful night of sleep.

“On Sundays, I plan out what I need to have done for every day of the week,” Sawyer said. “That way, when I go to bed at night, it helps me relax a little more, knowing that I already have it taken care of.”

According to MayoClinic.org, sticking to a steady sleep schedule, taking care not to let it vary much on weekends and having only one more hour of sleep than during the week helps you to rest more.

Hale said that her weekend sleep habits don’t vary much from her weekday schedule.

“I’ll go to bed around one, because of the curfew change, and then I never sleep past 10,” Hale said.

Sometime, despite your best efforts, you still wind up feeling sluggish during the middle of the day.

Hale said that when this happens to her, she needs some kind of stimulus.

“I’ll try to get up and walk around, eat candy, stuff like that,” Hale said.

Sawyer has her own go-to solution to beat midday drowsiness.

“Water and apples,” Sawyer said. “If you want something to wake you up, water and apples. Guaranteed.”