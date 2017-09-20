Shaping the curriculum for the future

Following President Henry J. Eyring’s inaugural ceremony, BYU-Idaho hosted a press conference, in which President Eyring shared the plans he has for the university.
He said his main concern will be tweaking the curriculum so it can better tailor each individual student and their specific needs.
During the conference, he addressed the percentage of BYU-I freshman who go on to graduate from the university.
“Our graduation rate is around 60 percent,” President Eyring said. “Quite a lot better than the national average. But for me, 60 percent is a personally painful number.”
President Eyring went on to say he has five children, three of which are BYU-I graduates. He said if his children followed that statistic, his two younger children would become college dropouts.
He said he is grateful for these numbers because it has allowed him to ask important questions about how he would like to shape the curriculum in the future.
“Have we designed the curriculum to make it more likely that (every) freshman student becomes a sophomore, and then goes on to become a graduate?” He asked.
He said he doesn’t want to simplify the curriculum, but he wants to focus on improving the university’s design to facilitate each student’s individual needs.
He addressed the 40 percent of freshmen who don’t finish their college career as his biggest priority.
“We will never get that number to zero,” he said. “But it turns out that a lot of the things that contribute to that … are pretty easy to fix.”
President Eyring then said students should not be kicked out if they have a small debt owed to the school.
JENNA SCHWARZ | Scroll Photography
“Work with them a little bit,” he said. “See if they can get out of that financial trouble.”
He said it also applies to academic standards. If a student has a GPA below a C average, there should be a better way to handle things besides placing the student on academic probation.
“If that policy applied to me as a junior in high school, I wouldn’t have graduated,” he said. “I had a bad junior year.”
President Eyring said that with all the innovations that BYU-I has seen in the past, such as the three-track system, the applied learning model and the innovative use of technology in the classroom, he just wants to make small improvements here and there.
“If we tighten this bolt or that screw and we do that 100 times, we can make a real difference,” he said.
He said he wants to make sure the at-risk students have as much of a chance to graduate as the students who are better prepared.
“If you had an at-risk student and you were sending them to college, how would you design the curriculum?” He asked.
He said one problem he recognizes is that at-risk students who are immediately placed in remedial classes tend to lose confidence.
President Eyring said he wants to develop a curriculum for students who might be less prepared than other students. He wants them to be placed in engaging classes where they feel like they are learning and able to demonstrate their skills.
He also emphasized the importance of students developing relationships with their professors.
“That’s what happens to the top kids,” he said. “They immediately get relationships, they immediately get a sense of purpose and they immediately get reinforcing feedback.”
He said this is exactly why the better-prepared students do not drop out, and exactly why the students at the “other end of the spectrum” do.
“(The curriculum) is designed for those who are naturally going to succeed,” he said.
He said that while he doesn’t want to “dumb down” the curriculum; he wants it to be just as good of a fit for every student – regardless of how well or ill-prepared they are for college.
“It won’t be revolutionary,” President Eyring said. “It will just be the kind of thing that a parent worried about the two students who might not graduate would do.”
