Shaping the curriculum for the future

Following President Henry J. Eyring’s inaugural ceremony, BYU-Idaho hosted a press conference, in which President Eyring shared the plans he has for the university.

He said his main concern will be tweaking the curriculum so it can better tailor each individual student and their specific needs.

During the conference, he addressed the percentage of BYU-I freshman who go on to graduate from the university.

“Our graduation rate is around 60 percent,” President Eyring said. “Quite a lot better than the national average. But for me, 60 percent is a personally painful number.”

President Eyring went on to say he has five children, three of which are BYU-I graduates. He said if his children followed that statistic, his two younger children would become college dropouts.

He said he is grateful for these numbers because it has allowed him to ask important questions about how he would like to shape the curriculum in the future.

“Have we designed the curriculum to make it more likely that (every) freshman student becomes a sophomore, and then goes on to become a graduate?” He asked.

He said he doesn’t want to simplify the curriculum, but he wants to focus on improving the university’s design to facilitate each student’s individual needs.