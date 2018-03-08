Inflation makes prices higher, but the broke can resist being poorer

Inflation is increasing this year, according to The Wall Street Journal. However, this does not mean your personal funds have to decrease. Here are five things that can be done to prepare for inflation and continue life as a broke college student.

1. Pay yourself first, then plan future expenses

Tracie Simon, a faculty member in the Home and Family department, said that payday can provide momentary relief to your wallets and minds. It is also important to use payday as an opportunity to pay yourself first.

“Put money into savings every month as soon as you get paid,” Simon said. “You can’t get rich if you spend everything you earn.”

Simon said creating an itemized budget will assist in not having to take money out of your savings account.

2. Control credit card debt before it controls you

Credit cards provide temporary funds to help people with expenses and are also the cause of $784 billion worth of debt in the United States according to the Federal Reserve. The Church has provided multiple tips in Chapter 8 of the Financial Self Reliance Booklet. In order to overcome debt, it is important to acknowledge the debt with a partner and then share it with a group provided by the Self-Reliance program of the Church.

“If you don’t have money for something and have to use credit to get it, don’t do it,” Simon said.

3. Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Spotify, Crunchyroll, gotta catch ’em all

Netflix provides entertainment and binging opportunities of all kinds. 92 percent of college students in the U.S. have access to Netflix according to Business Insider. Netflix charges $7.99 a month for a basic plan, $10.99 a month for a standard plan and $13.99 a month for a premium plan.

Spotify, a music streaming service, charges a monthly fee of $9.99 while Amazon Prime charges $99 a year. College students trying to save money can benefit since student discounts apply to many subscription providers. Spotify will charge a college student $5 a month and also include a basic subscription with Hulu as well. Amazon provides a discounted Prime subscription for $49 a year for college students. It is important to check if each subscription will provide a college discount since providers like Netflix do not provide any discount.

Avoid subscribing to multiple media providers, as it will add up by the end of the month.

4. Church-based self-sufficiency

The Church provides an entire book collection online that focuses on being financially successful through self-reliance. The program focuses on 12 principles of self-reliance: faith in Jesus Christ, using time wisely, be obedient, manage money, take responsibility, solve problems, become one, communicate, persevere, show integrity, seek learning and education, stay on task and receive ordinances.

There is also a book titled My Path to Self-Reliance which reviews how self-reliant a person is and what kind of additional help is needed. After reviewing this book, further information can be provided through your stake Self-Reliance coordinator which is found in the ward directory.

5. Broke on deals

Just because an item is for sale does not mean it’s a must buy. Deals can cause pressure that leads to burning money.

“Ebay, Amazon and many other outlets provide deals that seem hard to pass,” said Ethan Schneider, a freshman studying history. “It is a constant pressure to buy items because a great deal may never come back. This kind of pressure has led to many unnecessary purchases and money wasted.”

Simon said college students should realize it is better to live poor so that unneeded debt will not linger into the future as a graduate.

“Focusing on the necessities of life and asking, ‘will I use this in a month?’ can assist in overcoming the temptation to waste money,” Schneider said.