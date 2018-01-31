Influenced by faith: Choosing a major, chasing a dream

The Washington Post said choosing a major can bring anxiety to many students and “it’s very likely they will change their mind.”

Madison Quinn Baird, a junior studying family and consumer science, was just like many students at BYU-Idaho, trying to figure out what she wanted to do with her life.

Baird would soon discover her prayers could be answered even when it came to her career.

She said she thought a career in the fashion industry did not seem like the best choice for a member of the Church and this worried her.

“I actually wanted to be a fashion designer in high school but I didn’t feel like that was an industry that I could go into and keep my Mormon standards at the same time,” Baird said.

She gave up on her dream in the fashion industry and pursued a career in engineering at BYU-I, not really knowing what she would do with that degree.

“I was studying engineering, completely different and I still … didn’t like engineering,” Baird said. “I still wanted to be a fashion designer.”

At the time Baird was admitted to BYU-I, there was no program providing a way for Baird’s dream to come true. So she waited and forgot about her dream, opting for the next thing she was good at.

“I just completely went a different direction,” Baird said. “I was studying engineering because it was something I was good at and I could make a lot of money. But it just wasn’t a good fit for me.”

At this point, Baird did not think her childhood dream career would become a little more solidified until about a year ago when the family and consumer science was brought to BYU-I.

“I was really, really happy when they opened the program here,” Baird said. “I felt it was an answer to prayers for a lot of people that are currently in the major.”

She also expressed a time one of her professors shared an inspiring insight encouraging Baird to pursue her dream again.

“I really did not think I could do that until I heard one of my teachers talking about it,” Baird said. “She was talking about how we need Mormons, like Mormon designers in the fashion industry because there is a lot of people with good morals out there who still want to dress modestly that aren’t necessarily Mormons.”

Before the program was established at BYU-I, why did Baird choose BYU-I as her school?

“It’s just a really good school and I mean we have to put up with the weather, that’s not so great, but the fact that it is such a good school and it is such a good atmosphere makes up for it,” Baird said.

In the past year, Baird has had the experience to participate in the fashion show hosted here at BYU-I during the fall and winter semesters.

“We get to see our work walking down a runway and it’s an incredible experience,” Baird said.

Aside from the fashion show, Baird has also set up a website and an Instagram account dedicated to her career in the hopes of being taken seriously in the industry.

“I needed to be more professional, get business cards and have a website and an Instagram,” Baird said.

Baird is still building her portfolio and currently works on campus at the dance custom shop and has her alterations side business.

It took a while before Baird realized what she would be studying and even when she had already chosen a major, she still changed it.

“Don’t give up on your dreams because we have talents for a reason,” Baird said. “God gave us each individual talent and I thought I couldn’t use mine and be Mormon at the same time but in fact, it’s important for us to use our talents and be a Mormon at the same time because those industries need to be influenced by our faith.”

Upon choosing her major, she had not realized her career could be a medium to project her faith, even in the fashion industry.

“Pick a major that interests you, but allow it and external experiences to help shape, not dictate, your mission in life” The Washington Post said.