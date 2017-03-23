Interfaith Rally Supports All Faiths, Condemns Anti-Semitic Acts

Most notably, Muslims of the Rhode Island Council for Muslim Advancement spoke out against anti-Semitic events that have picked up speed since the beginning of the year, according to Providence Journal.

“I want to make sure that everyone understands that Jews are part of this community and any threat on them is a threat to our community and we will stand beside them,” said Ehsun Mirza, a critical-care doctor at Kent Hospital in Providence, RI. “We will not give in to this hateful rhetoric. We are stronger together.”

Over 150 headstones were vandalized in a cemetery outside St. Louis and over 100 bomb threats have been made to Jewish Community Centers and schools across the country, according to Salon.

The gathering drew a variety of religious representatives and elected officials, including U.S. Sen. Jack Reed and U.S. Reps. James Langevin and David Cicilline. They all delivered a similar message: persecution of one religious group must be soundly denounced by all, according to Providence Journal.

“This is what ‘Never Again’ looks like,” said Rabbi Sarah Mack, president of the Board of Rabbis of Greater Rhode Island in reference to the shivering but smiling crowd.