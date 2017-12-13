Internet reacts to upcoming net neutrality vote

by | Dec 13, 2017 | Features, News | 0 comments

Internet reacts to upcoming net neutrality vote

What is Net Neutrality?

“Net Neutrality is the internet’s guiding principle: It preserves our right to communicate freely online,”According to freepress.net. “Net Neutrality means an internet that enables and protects free speech.”

On Thursday December 14, The Federal Communications Commission will vote on Pai’s proposal which is “to undo the changes put in place by the previous FCC administration under former president Barack Obama,” according to mashable.com.

Based on a Consumer Reports survey according to statista.com, “shows, the majority of Americans support the current net neutrality rules and don’t think that ISPs should be allowed to regulate what content their customers can access.”

Source: statista.com

 

Influencers, senators, actors and many other people across the internet are joining the conversation of net neutrality on Twitter leading up to the vote on Thursday.

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *