Internet reacts to upcoming net neutrality vote

What is Net Neutrality?

“Net Neutrality is the internet’s guiding principle: It preserves our right to communicate freely online,”According to freepress.net. “Net Neutrality means an internet that enables and protects free speech.”

On Thursday December 14, The Federal Communications Commission will vote on Pai’s proposal which is “to undo the changes put in place by the previous FCC administration under former president Barack Obama,” according to mashable.com.

Based on a Consumer Reports survey according to statista.com, “shows, the majority of Americans support the current net neutrality rules and don’t think that ISPs should be allowed to regulate what content their customers can access.”

Influencers, senators, actors and many other people across the internet are joining the conversation of net neutrality on Twitter leading up to the vote on Thursday.

okay because net neutrality may end tomorrow and I'm broke I want to tell yall that I love y'all very much and it was a nice ride — micah (@wcwkordei) December 13, 2017

save the internet and defend #NetNeutrality CALL: 202-418-1000 (FCC)

Or text RESIST to 504-09 Every call and every letter counts before the December 14th vote. You can also sign this petition: https://t.co/FVfefhUHMo — Ricky Dillon (@RickyPDillon) December 13, 2017

Net Neutrality is being voted on soon. I hope it works out America. Don't assume it will be fine on it's own. Do your part and help save this thing. This'll hurt online businesses and take away so much. It's super important. Good luck. pic.twitter.com/FeFIXT0apc — The Great Clement (@ClementJ64) December 13, 2017

Imagine a world where a massive corporation could block your trusted news source because it published a critical article. That could happen if @FCC kills #NetNeutrality. This isn’t a left-right issue, it’s a free speech issue. #SaveNetNeutrality — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) December 13, 2017

If net neutrality ends I’m literally going back to playing with my beanie babies — Chrish (@mistachrish) December 13, 2017

Critical @FCC vote coming to roll back #NetNeutrality. Working to oppose it by introducing the Save Net Neutrality Act (HR 4585), which blocks their attempt to end our free & open internet. Please ask your rep to support. — Rep. Beto O'Rourke (@RepBetoORourke) December 12, 2017

*twitter takes an extra second to load*

anxiety: what if it’s #NetNeutrality

me: it’s not..

anxiety: but what if it is

me: pic.twitter.com/yNV95IPY2F — amanda♡ (@buteraqrande) December 13, 2017