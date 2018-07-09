BYU-I offers internship services to help students take the next step

Summer break is just a few weeks away, and many students are searching for internships to help them in their career paths.

Lindsey Day, a LinkedIn and career services trainer and consultant on recruitment for Forbes, wrote about how internships are important for students to get.

“Researchers at the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce found that 63 percent of college graduates who completed a paid internship received a job offer, compared to 35 percent who never interned,” Day wrote in one of her articles. “In addition, graduates with paid internships received a starting salary that was 28 percent higher than their peers without internship experience.”

Here are four things that can help any student in their pursuit of an internship.

1. Talk to the missionaries

Career service missionaries are called specifically to help BYU-Idaho students find internships. There is a couple in the Internship & Career Services office, and there are other couples placed around the U.S. to help students find internships in those particular areas, including Denver, Washington; Dallas, Texas; and others. Brother and Sister Smith are currently serving on campus and assist students in finding internships.

“We meet with students all day long,” Sister Smith said. “A girl came in the other day, and we helped her look for PR internships. Another came in looking for a place to start. “

The other career service missionary couples’ information can be found on BYU-I’s official website. The missionaries specialize in finding internships in the areas the couples are working in and in helping students with the transition to the city that their internship is in. Their information is on the university’s web page.

All the couples come for career fairs in February and October to help companies find interns and help students know what is available in the area that they are serving in.

“The career fair is big,” Brother Smith said. “Companies are needing interns, so they are seeking out the students to offer jobs and internships to.”

2. Visit the Career Networking Center

The career networking center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located in the Manwaring Center. They help students with resumes, cover letters, interviews, LinkedIn and mock interviews. The only things a student needs an appointment for are interviews and class assignments. Students are welcome to walk in and get help.

Stela Idrizi, a junior who works at the center, said they provide personality tests and have a wall of books and manuals to help students find out what they want to do.

“Using our resources increases confidence in the students,” Idrizi said. “Many students will come back with success stories on how our tips and trainings worked.”

The motto or theme for the career networking center is to be professionally prepared.

3. Making connections and networking

According to statistics from the Alumni office, more than half of jobs are never posted but are filled with connections within the company.

Some of the main sources of connection come from people that students might already know.

“Connections could be as simple as talking with a member of your home word or stake to contacting alumni that are already in the companies,” Brother Smith said.

BYU-I has recently moved their networking system to Handshake, a website where the university posts jobs and internships. Other websites that the career missionaries recommend are the Alumni Network, LinkedIn and ldsjobs.org.

“Get involved with societies because it gets you acquainted with professors and, in some cases, companies,” Sister Smith said.

4. Get experience

“Experience tops the list. We have had companies tell us that they are prioritizing applicants through experience,” Sister Smith said.

The Research and Business Development Center, also known as ALPS, was one of the recommendations that the Smiths had for students. This program provides a number of internships close to campus and welcomes all majors.

“Any job that you have while you are in school can help show experience on your resume,” Brother Smith said. “Volunteer experience is also welcome on resumes.”