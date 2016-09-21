iPhone hacks every BYU-I student should know

Eighty-six percent of college students regularly use smartphones, according to Pearson Education’s “Student Mobile Device Survey 2015.” College often means a change of lifestyle, which is accompanied by newly required skills, like time-saving and planning. Here are some helpful tips on utilizing smartphones to the fullest.

Scheduling nighttime mode. Night mode turns the screen to a sepia color that is easier on the eyes in dark places. To schedule it you can go to Settings>Display & Brightness>Night Shift>Scheduled. Available for any iOS 9.3 model.

Reach the top of the screen with one hand. Because iPhones are rather tall, reaching the top of the screen can feel like climbing Everest. Simply double tap (not click) the home button, and the screen will move down for you temporarily. Available for iPhone 6 and up.

Leave group messages. When your interest has expired within a group message, open the conversation>Details>Leave this conversation. Available for iPhone 6 and up. For older models the “do not disturb” option is available.

Food app. There is a local app called “The Dealio” that is designed for indecisive eaters or anyone that is looking for a good deal on food in Rexburg. Instead of being coupon based, the app simply arranges one deal per day with a local restaurant where you can go and ask for “The Dealio”.

School apps. BYU-Idaho has recently switched to I-Learn 3.0. There is also an app called “Pulse” to accompany I-Learn 3.0 which will send concise notifications when assignments are open and due. The library also has access to an app called “LibAnywhere” that enables students to quickly look up if the library has a book they are looking for and where it is.

Being smart with smartphones takes more wisdom than merely possessing one. In the April 2015 General Conference, Randall L. Ridd of the Young Men General Presidency said, “Owning a smartphone does not make you smart, but using it wisely can.”