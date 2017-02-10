Is Rexburg ice out to get you?

During the winter, layers of ice cover Rexburg sidewalks. Most BYU-Idaho students can probably recall slipping while walking across a busy intersection and feeling the shame of an embarrassing fall.

“I looked around immediately to see if anyone else saw,” said Kirsten Clayton, a sophomore studying early childhood and special education.

Clayton, like most BYU-I students, has experienced that moment when you’re walking to class and before you know it, a small patch of ice brings you straight to the ground.

“My one foot started to slip and I tried catching myself, but then my other foot slipped and I knew I was going down,” Clayton said.

The camouflaged ice around Rexburg will sneak up on you when you least expect it, so it’s important to be prepared in case the ice sneaks up on you next.

Here are a few ways that students act natural after slipping on ice:

Play it cool: After an embarrassing fall, our natural instinct is to look around and see if anyone else saw. What if someone else did witness your fall?

“I tried playing it cool and told the guy behind me to be careful because it was icy over here,” Clayton said.

Nothing even happened:

If you act like it didn’t happen, then it didn’t really happen.

“I fell completely to the ground, but I got up and didn’t even look around me,” said Afton Winegar, a freshman studying nursing. “I just kept walking like nothing even happened.”

Just laugh it off: Laughing is probably one of the best ways to shake it off. We all know it was funny, whether you were the one to slip, or you were the one to witness someone else slip.

“I was walking on the street, and there was a guy walking towards me,” said Nikita Christiansen, a sophomore studying social work. “I totally wasn’t paying attention and I slipped. The guy in front of me laughed, then I started laughing at myself, too.”

Sometimes it’s better to just laugh at yourself.

Let’s just be honest, we’ve all had that panic moment when our foot slides a little and we think that everyone around us will stare as we fall to the ground. Take a deep breath, everything will be OK.

BYU-I students always have to watch where they step, but once you realize that slipping on ice is a common occurrence in Rexburg, the awkward falls won’t even phase you.