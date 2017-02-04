Is Siri a Spy? Terms and conditions may apply and place privacy at risk

Snap. Click. Post. On average, people spend 21 minutes on Instagram a day, according to Business Insider.

Many individuals have shared odd stories and experiences that might make one wonder, “Can my phone hear me? Does it listen to my conversations?”

Advertisements surround us. Not only do they fill the world one resides in, but they also occupy our virtual reality. Americans are exposed to as many as 10,000 advertisements daily, according to Red Crow Marketing.

How are advertisements so good at delivering right what the doctor ordered and displaying the perfect items that seem so applicable to our situation?

Deidra Riggs, author, public speaker and blogger from Nebraska, blogged about her situation at a family gathering where they were speaking about her son’s intent to live and raise his family in Montana.

A few nights later she said she was scrolling and came across a sponsored advertisement in her feed to “visit Montana,” according to her blog.

She said she instantly became skeptical, yet curious, as to how or why this was happening, according to her blog.

Jeremy Garcia, a sophomore studying public health, said he experienced the same problem after talking about the clothing brand Lululemon with his friend.

“I’m convinced my phone listens to my conversations after multiple ads that popped up on my Insta feed that I have never searched,” Garcia said.

He said that after multiple incidents like this, distrust with the app began to emerge.

“Facebook does not use your phone’s microphone to inform ads or to change what you see in News Feed,” according to a statement from Facebook. “We only access your microphone if you have given our app permission and if you are actively using a specific feature that requires audio.”

With the new Snapchat-like feature, many people are using Instagram to not only capture and share life’s grand moments but also to share the little details.

Individuals speedily accept the terms and conditions without thoroughly reading them and grant permission to access his or her microphone without being aware of what they are agreeing to.

With many claims circulating and a very brief and vague statement published by Facebook, it is hard to really know the truth.

Test it out. Give it a try. Leave your phone out, talk about something like a new pair glasses, a particular type of food, or a weekend getaway, and see what appears on your feed.