Is the BYU-Idaho campus social enough?

A BYU-Idaho student gets ready to leave his apartment for the day. He packs his bag, brushes his teeth and heads out the front door. What does he do next? He puts his left earbud in, then his right; he turns on his music and walks to class.

Why does it matter?

Becca Perez, a sophomore studying applied mathematics, said it’s easy to put headphones in and not talk to people on campus.

“I kind of zone people out,” Perez said. “I put in my headphones and block the people around me out. I’m not the biggest people person. I’m not really there (on campus) to socialize; that’s really hard for me.”

Mack Roque, a junior studying communication, said it’s easier to interact with people at their apartments and not on campus, where students go to classes and then go home.

“I talk to people in class,” Roque said. “When I walk to class I talk to the people from my classes. At home, it’s easier to be social.”

President and Sister Eyring issued the “Hello, my friend” challenge to students at the BYU-I devotional on April 18. They spoke with the students about how saying “hello” to their fellow peers is more meaningful than someone might think.

This challenge became possible through the weekly devotional discussion board that was inspired by the BYU-I learning model. Students are encouraged to write how this challenge has made a positive impact on their lives and the lives of other students.

“Our purpose in this life is to lift our spirit brothers and sisters,” said Sister Kelly Eyring, in devotional address. “They need us, and we need them, to withstand constant temptations subtly put forth by our common adversary.”

Perez said there are definitely benefits to the “hello” challenge.

“Everyone is always going through something,” Perez said. “Sometimes somebody saying ‘Hey, how are you?’ can help someone in a small way.”

Roque said that even smiling at someone could make his or her day.

“It’s something I noticed even before the challenge was made. If you make eye contact, people will smile at you,” Roque said. “This challenge puts it in the forefront of your mind.”

The Eyrings’ issued a challenge to students to say “hello” to everyone they see because they may not know the impact that they might have on someone.

“Each of us is truly a child of God, destined to receive all of the power and beauty of our heavenly parents,” said President Henry J. Eyring, in devotional address. “We can remind ourselves of that truth by treating one another as though it is already true.”

Next time you consider putting your earbuds in while walking across campus, consider leaving them out and saying “hello” to those walking right beside you.