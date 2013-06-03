Isaiah course offered for deep study

BYU-Idaho students can now study Isaiah in the new religion class offered called Writings of Isaiah.

According to the BYU-Idaho website, Writings of Isaiah was added in Fall 2012 and is a two-credit class.

“We felt that in the second half of Old Testament Class, Isaiah was getting short rifted,” said Ross Baron, a professor of religion at BYU-I.

Baron also said professors developed the class over the course of a cole of months.

“Religion courses always had been the four gospels. The Brethren have focused on scripture based [material] — they don’t want disproportions. That is why this class was just developed recently,” Baron said.

Baron said that the class was easily approved by the University Board.

“I took this class because I wanted to learn more about Isaiah. I also love Isaiah,” said Chris Quinlan, a sophomore studying para medicine. “I really enjoy this class.”

According to the class syllabus, Writings of Isaiah covers all the book of Isaiah, and uses other standard works, including the Book of Mormon, for additional study.

“This class is not only an insight class, but also a how-to-study-Isaiah class,” said Baron.

Baron said that in his class, students study how to process the writings and the content of the writings.

According to the class syllabus, the course outcomes include learning principles such as the Plan of Salvation, the Abrahamic Covenant, characteristics of Jesus Christ and modern applications of how to become closer to the Savior.

Baron said that students have come into this class scared and confused, but have confidence reading Isaiah at the end of the semester.

“Brother Baron is an awesome teacher. If I am going to understand and learn Isaiah, I wanted to learn from him,” said Marlowe Hayes, a sophomore studying art.

Baron said that he loves teaching this class because he believes Isaiah is a key prophet in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Baron said that as a class, students learn the symbolism of Isaiah by gro discussions.

The course code for this class is FDREL 404.