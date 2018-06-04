It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s 80 years old!

A few years ago, I wrote a novel in a month for National Novel Writing Month.

It was a murder mystery with a high school heroine, and she had a blue stripe in her hair, for originality, of course.

Her name was Roxanne Hunter, and I grew to love her and her story — even though it’s horribly clichéd. I still cringe about my last minute twist of her getting kidnapped and carted around in underground tunnels that magically appeared.

But I’ve grown and written better stories because of that experience. It gives me hope that someday Roxanne Hunter, or one of my other many stories, may live on through the test of time.

Superman was created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster and first appeared in Action Comics #1 which came out in June 1938 — 80 years ago.

Throughout time, Superman has brought joy and hope to people in America. He’s evolved into an American icon.

According to The Boston Globe, Superman fought Nazis in World War II before America entered the fight. He fought against the KKK and even stood up to Sen. Joseph McCarthy, who pushed the 1950s Red Scare.

Superman comics aren’t made by the original authors now, but he still lives on as a classic superhero. I guarantee he will stay a classic superhero for many years to come.

Now, Superman lives on in movies, TV shows, books and comics written by many different people. All with a different take on his character, powers and origins, but he’s still the beloved character Siegel and Shuster created.

The works you create today have the potential to last beyond your own lifetime and transcend past what you made them.

Start creating today, even if you’ve never created anything before. In the October 2008 general conference, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said we all have the potential to create; we are made to create.

“Everyone can create,” Elder Uchtdorf said. “You don’t need money, position or influence in order to create something of substance or beauty.”

If you’ve ever been interested in composing, drawing, painting, writing, creating, then do it. Don’t let fear of creating something lackluster hold you back. You have to work from failures to learn and become better at creation.

There are many classic books and heroes who have shaped culture and thought, Superman is just one. Continue creating because, even though you may start off writing horrible murder mysteries like I did, you have the potential to create, and that potential is something that will be celebrated for years to come.