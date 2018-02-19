Tackling sexual assault

The Biden Foundation has partnered with It’s On Us to honor students who have stepped in to combat rape culture and stop sexual harassment and assault.

It’s On Us is a movement with a mission to change the culture regarding sexual assault across college campuses. Its mission is “to recognize that non-consensual sex is sexual assault, to identify situations in which sexual assault may occur, to intervene in situations where consent has not or cannot be given and to create an environment in which sexual assault is unacceptable and survivors are supported.”

Have opened nominations for students who have intervened to stop sexual assault across campuses and have stepped in to stop rape culture.

“Tell us the stories of people who stepped out of their comfort zone, called out unacceptable behavior, prevented a sexual assault or played a major role in changing the culture at their school,” said Tracey Vitchers, director of It’s On Us, in a news release. “As we honor and highlight these change makers, others will be inspired to follow in their footsteps.”

Nominations are open until March 1 and can be accessed at itsonus.org.

According to the Marshall Institute, the use of misogynistic language, the objectification of women’s bodies and the glamorization of sexual violence contribute to rape culture.

The Marshall Institute defines rape culture as “an environment in which rape is prevalent and in which sexual violence against women is normalized and excused in the media and popular culture.”

“The Biden Foundation is thrilled to work with It’s On Us to honor individuals who have intervened to prevent or stop sexual violence,” said Lynn Rosenthal, policy director for the Biden Foundation’s violence against women initiative. “Former Vice President Biden believes that cultural change requires the participation of everyone on our college campuses, and in our work forces to stand up and stop sexual assault.”

The Me Too and Times Up movements have placed rape culture, sexual harassment and sexual assault at the forefront of social issues. Survivors are gaining the courage to speak up.

“I feel like it is especially relevant in the world today,” said Bekah Wahl, a senior studying biology. “There’s a lot of sexual assault that happens. Combating rape culture is wonderful, and, honoring people that do combat it, we should support that.”

According to the It’s On Us website, 11.2 percent of all students are victims of rape or sexual assault. Among college women, 9 in 10 victims of rape and sexual assault knew their offender. Only 20 percent of female student victims ages 18 to 24 reported to law enforcement. A study done in 2007 showed many women do not report rape because they do not think they have been raped, even if they did not consent.

Some students on campus believe rape culture does not exist.

“The whole theory behind a rape culture in America is ridiculous,” said Bridger Huffman, a freshman studying human biology. “We don’t have rape culture here; you rape someone, you get put away. It’s not glorified here.”

Some students feel like the Me Too and Time’s Up movements vilify males and present false accusations.

“I know several people who have done the #MeToo, and they’ve never had anything bad happen to them,” said Bracken Huffman, a junior studying sociology. “It’s a cry for attention.”

Some faculty members on campus believe rape culture is a real problem.

“I think that there are entities, groups, for example fraternities and sororities … that have this culture of ‘women are objects, and we can have our sexual way with them without any consequences,’” said Ross Barron, an associate dean of curriculum in the College of Education and Human Development. “That’s a rape culture, and inappropriate.”

Students at a church-affiliated school like BYU-Idaho may feel that campus is immune to rape culture, sexual harassment or assault, but on Thursday, Feb. 15, the Rexburg Police Department reported three female BYU-I students were victims of sexual battery from an unknown male while they were leaving campus.

The BYU-I administration wants students to feel safe reporting sexual misconduct to the Title IX office.

“Being a victim of sexual misconduct is never considered a violation of the Honor Code, and we want victims to seek the help they want and need without any concern about their status as a student,” said Amy Labaugh, academic vice president, in an email to students in June 2017.

Just as rape culture and sexual harassment and assault affect college campuses across the nation, these issues affect politics.

According to The Wall Street Journal, “since October, at least 10 state legislators across the nation have resigned as lawmakers or from leadership assignments due to allegations of sexual misconduct.”

On Feb. 6, the House passed a sexual harassment bill. This bill bans lawmakers from using taxpayer dollars to pay sexual harassment fines and bans mandatory public reporting of sexual harassment cases with lawmakers, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Senate still needs to pass the bill and the president needs to sign it, but if it is approved, Congress’ new sexual harassment policy aims to subvert the notion that lawmakers could use their power to leverage sexual harassment claims.

The Family Crisis Center holds weekly meetings held at Ostermiller Counseling Services on Thursdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. that are open to anyone in the community. Meetings are free and can be a resource if you or someone you know is a survivor.