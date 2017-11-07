It’s time to judge less

Saying “I do” may be more intense than anyone could have imagined.
On Oct. 31, Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis told the Huffington Post they only got married to their husbands after same-sex marriage was legalized in the United States. They didn’t think it made sense to get married while their friends weren’t able to.
In the October general conference, Elder Dallin H. Oaks, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke on the importance of marriage and families while quoting The Family: A Proclamation to the World. Many people criticized him and even called him homophobic for what he said.
We as Scroll staff believe in The Family: A Proclamation to the World and its doctrine, but we do not believe in imposing our convictions on other people.
Just like Elder Oaks, we believe in the doctrine of marriage as described in the proclamation that “a marriage between a man and a woman is ordained of God.”
That does not put us in a position to judge other people for choosing contrary to the doctrine of God.
We all received the gift of agency before we came to Earth and because of that everyone gets to choose what to believe and what to obey, even if it’s not according to God’s teachings.
We have the right and even an obligation to defend the truth like Elder Oaks did, and so does everyone else.
The history of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints proves how horrible it is to suffer from the world’s intolerance.
Many challenges and burdens were imposed on the first members of the Church and most of them lived running away from persecutors for a long and painful part of their lives.
It was never easy to be a member of the Church and it’s not going to get easy nowadays either. The world is changing, and the values of God are being disrespected.
The Church leaders were inspired to write the proclamation on the family over 23 years ago. Elder Oaks said he was one of the six remaining Apostles who worked on the family proclamation.
“Subjects were identified and discussed by members of the Quorum of the Twelve for nearly a year,” Elder Oaks said in his conference talk. “Language was proposed, reviewed and revised. Prayerfully we continually pleaded with the Lord for His inspiration on what we should say and how we should say it.”
Later, the First Presidency made further changes and then presented those words to the Church during the general women’s session of general conference in 1995.
“With so much of sophistry that is passed off as truth, with so much of deception concerning standards and values, with so much of allurement and enticement to take on the slow stain of the world, we have felt to warn and forewarn,” said President Gordon B. Hinckley, as he announced the family proclamation.
Those leaders prayed about and discussed every single word used in the family proclamation. They were inspired to write those words and we choose to believe them.
However, the gospel of Jesus Christ isn’t just about love and acceptance of others, it is also about sharing.
God expects us to share our beliefs with others from the same or different faiths, but never to impose them.
Agency was given to everyone and just as we are grateful to have the freedom to speak and believe, so is everyone else in this country.
It is not in our power to judge people for their choices because we make mistakes all the time. It’s not because we attend BYU-Idaho that everyone is perfect and is striving to be like Christ.
Everyone makes mistakes and struggles with something different. Like President Dieter F. Uchtdorf said in April 2012 general conference, “Don’t judge me because I sin differently than you.”
Let’s love more and judge less.
Wow, it looks like the liberal brainwashing of college students is happening even at BYU. This whole “article” was a regurgitation of pathetic Marxist indoctrination.
Perhaps you should read the part of Family: A Proclamation to the World where it says
“WE, THE FIRST PRESIDENCY and the Council of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, solemnly proclaim that marriage between a man and a woman is ordained of God and that the family is central to the Creator’s plan for the eternal destiny of His children. ….Further, we warn that the disintegration of the family will bring upon individuals, communities, and nations the calamities foretold by ancient and modern prophets. WE CALL UPON responsible citizens and officers of government everywhere to promote those measures designed to maintain and strengthen the family as the fundamental unit of society.”
Something that bothered me here was how you said “but we do not believe in imposing our convictions on other people”. Ok, well what would you have done when the quorum of the 12 instructed the members in California to fight against Proposition 8?
I think church members need to STOP pretending that we should “accept” these evil changes going on in the world. Can’t you see how Christians and our church have been persecuted because the world’s increasing wickedness? No you can’t. You are too young, and you haven’t even been in the United States before and after these changes to notice the difference.
The Proclamation to the World makes it clear that we shouldn’t sit back and be “tolerant” of these changes going on in the world. It makes it clear that we should take a stand. Stand for what’s right. Not be “accepting” of the world’s wickedness.
It’s pathetic that BYU allows liberal garbage like this to be associated with their name, here on this website.
While I am concerned about the tone that some of the recent articles at the scroll seem to be taking, I disagree with Redd here that this whole article is “regurgitating Marxist indoctrination”. That is not a fair assessment of the article–it is pure vitriol and doesn’t do anything to help in the conversation.
That said, I, too, find some minor things that are objectionable, or at least distressingly ambiguous.
The author wrote that “We have the right and even an obligation to defend our truth,”. The phrase “our truth” suggests that “my truth” might be different from someone else’s “truth”. This is not only a foolish, false, and even dangerous mode of thinking, but it is not one that is rooted in the gospel. Truth is independent of feelings. There is no such thing as “my truth” or “your truth”, there is only THE truth.
If this is not what the author meant to suggest, I think a better word might be “beliefs”, as that would still get the point across without suggesting that truth is dependent on your point of view.
I also take issue with the term “impose”. I agree with the general sentiment that when it comes to our individual interactions with those who are “different”, and particularly those who deal with same-sex attraction, since that was mentioned in the beginning of the article, we must not treat them as anything less than our brothers and sisters.
It is an unfortunate fact that students who do have same-sex attraction are sometimes treated poorly at BYU-Idaho. I personally know someone who was treated poorly for claiming they were bisexual. However, I also know that there were a multitude of people in our classes who reached out to them and generally had positive interaction with them. They, however, were not receptive to that good will because they could not accept that acting on same-sex attraction was not acceptable behavior.
The point of all this being that maintaining that such behavior as acting on same-sex attraction is wrong does not mean you are judgemental. It is not wrong to hold this belief or to express it when the situation calls for it.