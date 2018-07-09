Noise. I open my eyes. I check the small screen next to my bed. It’s time.

I get up, look at the tall suitcases laying on the floor and smile. I get ready and finally embark on a journey, different than anything I have ever experienced.

New country. New language. New food.

It’s been almost four years since I flew into the Salt Lake City airport, feeling more excited than scared, and came to BYU-Idaho.

Learning. Heartbreaks. Experience. Scroll.

Many things happened during these four years. Many of them made me feel hopeless and worthless, but many of them, including Scroll, gave me the strength to keep going.

Fall Semester 2015, I walked into room 35 of the Jacob Spori Building. I didn’t know what to expect. All my mentor told me was that this class was the newspaper. Since I dreamed of becoming a journalist, I knew the class would give me experience.

At first, I felt intimidated and scared at the same time. My editors seemed like real professionals and expected a lot for a one-credit practicum.

Then, Elder Richard G. Scott died, and they asked me to write a story about him. I felt honored. I always loved his talks and example, and I prayed to do his life justice in the article.

Once the article was published, I felt powerful. I felt like I could do more if I dedicated myself in every assignment, and that’s what I did.

The next semester, I got hired. Now, nine semesters later, I am preparing to say goodbye. But how?

How can I say goodbye to an organization that saw potential in me rather than someone with little experience and bad English?

How can I say goodbye to a staff that keeps me company almost 24/7?

How can I say goodbye to the great faculty members who mentored and believed in me, even when I struggled to believe in myself?

It won’t be easy to walk out of the Spori door and leave this organization that took me in and taught me most of what I know about journalism.

Not only that, Scroll taught me how to communicate, how to listen, how to empathize, how to lead, how to respect and how to teach.

Only Scroll provides a safe environment for untrained reporters to learn how to research, how to interview and how to write in AP style.

In my three years working with Scroll, I witnessed a lot of hatred from students and alumni on our website and Facebook page.

When I first got a hateful comment on an article, I remember feeling like I had done something wrong and that I was a bad journalist for not pleasing everyone with my words.

“Not even Christ pleased everyone with his words and works, how can you expect to do that?” my mom asked me.

That opened my eyes and made me work hard every day to find the right stories to report on. It made me work not just for my readers, but work for the truth. Whether people are pleased or not, it’s not my concern anymore.

For those who find the time to come to the Scroll website to judge our work, go ahead. We appreciate the feedback.

For those who only send hate, go ahead. It makes us laugh most of the time, and while you waste your time making fun of us, we are improving and becoming better reporters, and that’s the whole purpose of the class.

Only Scroll could give me the confidence to graduate and leave the safety of college with a smile on my face.

I am ready to go. Thanks Scroll. Thanks BYU-I.

Farewell.