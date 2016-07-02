J.K. Rowling discusses Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

BBC News released an interview with J.K. Rowling and her team discussing the new play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

“I don’t think I realized how anxious I was,” Rowling said, referring to the process of beginning the play.

She said Harry Potter attracted a lot of madness and hype and she did not realize how anxious it had made her until she entered the Wizarding World of Harry Potter again.

“I knew how much expectation there would be,” Rowling said. “I didn’t want to let fans down.”

Rowling and her team said that the play itself will use simple illusion and stage craft to tell the story.

“It’s not all bells and whistles,” said Rowling’s team. “It’s not glitter guns and cannons. Actually, a lot of it is very, very simple.”

Scott Villanueva, a freshman studying theatre and speech education, said this is a positive trait that will allow the audience to use their imagination more freely while watching the production.

“I”m glad it isn’t trying to be another movie when it’s not,” Villanueva said.

He said it will be a challenge for the producers to satisfy everyone’s mental image of what the Harry Potter world is like, but audiences will be able to experience Harry Potter in a way that’s never been seen before: live.

“I’m excited for it,” Villanueva said. “I think its great that Rowling is constantly trying new mediums to tell her stories. She is a very honest writer, which is why I think I don’t get tired of her ever-expanding content.”

Clarissa Hansen, a freshman studying math education, said she is skeptical about the play.

“I don’t know if it will let me down, but I’m not super excited about it,” Hansen said. “I feel like Harry Potter ended well, and you don’t need to add more.”

She said that if the play is to continue where the book series left off, then it should be more focused on the character of Albus Potter, Harry’s son, rather than Harry himself.

“If they do it right, it should be okay,” said Alexie Stocking, a sophomore studying biochemistry.

She says that making Harry such a big part of the story is a different idea since parents of Hogwarts students do not usually play a large role in books.

“We’ve done it very carefully,” Rowling’s team said. “It’s not a wing and a prayer.”

The team wanted to stay true to J.K. Rowling’s world, and feel that it is a world that fans have been allowed to play in, according to BBC.

“It takes up lots of mental space,” Rowling said, referring to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

She says that she isn’t going to try and create another world as vast and as impactful as the one she has already created.

“I think I would be on a fool’s errand to try and do that again,” Rowling said.