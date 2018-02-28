JessiKa Jenson returns from Olympics: A Homecoming to remember

As many students huddle indoors and prepare for midterms tonight, one BYU-I student, Shantel Bodily, will be celebrating the homecoming of her first cousin and Rigby native Olympian, JessiKa Jenson.

Shantel will be accompanying her cousin JessiKa via limo to Rigby High School where friends, family and other loved ones will be gathered to celebrate an amazing individual and her accomplishments in Pyongchang.

JessiKa, who also attended the Sochi olympics, finished 5th in snowboarding slopestyle and qualified for the finals in snowboarding big air in Pyongchang.

Those who attend tonight’s celebration will take part in a question and answer session with JessiKa, a dinner provided by local businesses and will be able to take pictures and get autographs from the Olympian.

“It’s exciting to have someone from our little neck of the woods be applauded on such a big stage,” Noah Shelton, a sophomore studying political science, stated,” we should all welcome her with open arms and warm hearts; she’s a hero in my books.”

Festivities plan to start at 6 pm and will close out with a fireworks display to welcome become this small town Olympian hero at approximately 7:30 pm.