From Jew to Gentile: Brother Baron

With his unique background in Judaism, Brother Ross Baron uses his conversion story to help and lift others and let them know that Heavenly Father has a purpose for each one of them. Brother Baron has been teaching at BYU-Idaho for 12 years. His classes are always filled to the brim with students, and he has some of the highest ratings on Rate My Professor with a 4.6/5.

Q&A

Q: Tell me about your childhood and growing up Jewish.

A: I grew up in a great family in Southern California. My mom and dad are Jewish, their parents are Jewish, everyone is Jewish. Everyone. We had all kinds of great traditions, and I thoroughly enjoyed it. A lot of times people convert because they had a bad family life. That wasn’t the case with me. I love my mom and dad and my family. They’re great people. But I’ve always been a seeker. When I was about 8 or 9 years old, I started asking questions like “What happens when we die?“ There was no real answer (in the Jewish religion); there was nothing I could find.

Q: When did you first start seeking other religions?

A: I was a senior in high school and kinda at a crossroads. I surfed a lot and played the drums and the guitar and had long hair, and it was cool but aimless. I don’t know why, but I decided that I would read the New Testament. I never laid eyes on the New Testament. I didn’t know if it was a thick book, small book, nothing. I didn’t know where to get a New Testament, so I went to the school library and I told the librarian I wanted to read the New Testament. She told me that if I want to read it, I could read it here, so every morning before school I went there early and read the New Testament. No one knew. My friends didn’t know, my parents didn’t know. No one knew. When I got down to John, I really felt something. Looking back now, I know that was the Holy Ghost. I didn’t realize back then, but it was. It gave me a lot of peace.

Q: When did you first hear of the Mormon church?

A: There was a guy in my high school, a Christian guy, and we were friends. He invited me to his born again Christian club, and I went. They were super nice, but afterwards he told me, “Whatever you do, don’t read the Book of Mormon. It’s the devil‘s book.” Out of nowhere, he just said that. I didn’t know what Mormons were. In my mind I thought, “I gotta go find a Book of Mormon.” So the next day, I was going into class and I asked a guy, Craig, ‘Hey, you’re a Mormon, huh?’ and he said, ‘Yeah,’ and I said, ‘What do Mormons believe?’ He gives me the Plan of Salvation. Just lays it out. It was the most awesome thing I’ve ever heard. I was like, ‘You just answered every question I ever had.’ I had more questions for him, but he told me he didn’t have all the answers, but his dad, who was a bishop, had them all. After school we met up, and I talked to his dad for hours. At the end of the conversation, I was like, ‘Hey, um, can I buy a Book of Mormon? How much is a Book of Mormon?’ They were like, ‘No no, we’ll just give you one.’ So they gave me the Book of Mormon, and ‘Jesus the Christ‘ and ‘The Articles of Faith‘ by James E. Talmage, and ‘A Marvelous Work and a Wonder‘ by LeGrand Richards. Over the next three weeks, I read every single one of those books. All of them. I just devoured them. I’m not pretending I understood them all, but I read them all. And that was it. I felt the Spirit. So I went back to Craig’s house and reported back, and asked how I join their church. They told me I had to have the missionary discussions, and so I did. The Book of Mormon is really where I felt the Spirit the strongest and also ‘Jesus the Christ.‘ That was it. I got baptized and immediately wanted to go on a mission, but they told me I had to wait a year. So I waited.

Q: How did you tell your parents you got baptized? What was their reaction?

A: That one didn’t go well. I’m a member about two months, and my parents still don’t know. No one knew. The bishop came to me and told me he wanted to give me a talk in church, and the topic he assigned me, for my very first talk, was, ‘my premortal relationship with Jesus and how it affects you today.’ So I gave the talk and did the best I could. Unbeknownst to me, there were two women from the ward in the grocery store getting ready to check out, and my aunt was right behind them. And they were talking about this talk that a Jewish convert gave in church, and they were talking about my long hair, and my aunt starts listening, and she asks, “What was this boy‘s name?’ and they said, “Ross Baron.” And my aunt just starts crying in the checkout line. So she calls my mom and dad, and they called me, and it was a big situation. Again, my parents are amazing, but I did the whole thing wrong. I admit that I should have told them, but I didn’t. But here’s the good thing. Over time, they saw I was truly committed, and their hearts softened. When I went on my mission, they wrote me every week and were super supportive. It ended up good, but at first, it didn’t start good.

Q: What are some similarities between Judaism and Mormonism?

A: The family orientation, a belief in God and that he cares. They are concerned about justice and taking care of the poor and the needy, so they love the part of our church where it focuses on humanitarian aid. And also our belief in scripture. They love the Old Testament. They believe in the Old Testament, and we do too. When a Jew meets a Mormon, they can talk about the Old Testament, whereas if a Jew meets a Protestant Christian or Catholic Christian, they can’t really talk about the Old Testament that much.

Q: What is your favorite part about teaching here at BYU-Idaho?

A: Oh, my word. I have the greatest job in the world. My favorite part about teaching is that I get to teach the gospel to amazing young people, feel the Spirit and sing hymns. I don’t have a favorite course to teach. Every course I teach is my favorite course.

Q: What is one thing you wish your students will take away from your classes?

A: I want them to take away not insights that I have, but that they would learn how I engage the scriptures so that they can leave with portable skills that they can then have their lives blessed for the rest of their lives. So instead of some cool insight that I said that they wrote in their notebook, that‘s cool … but I don’t know if that’s the essential. But if they went away saying, “Wow, I learned how to engage the scriptures, I learned how to study, I learned how to be involved, I learned how to feel the Spirit.” Then, man, that is worth it. That’s what I want.