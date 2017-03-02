Jewish community centers terrorized

Dozens of bomb threats have been called in at Jewish Community Centers, leading to a hate-crime investigation.

In January, JCCs across the U.S. and one province of Canada started facing waves of bomb threats that have sent the Jewish and surrounding communities whirling, according to CNN.

As of Feb. 23, there have been 69 incidents targeting 54 JCCs in 27 states, according to the JCCA, the Jewish Community Center Association.

The latest incident was at a New Orleans JCC Feb. 23, where the building had to be cleared for a bomb search, according to Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

CNN reported, no bombs have been found, but Jewish leaders hesitate to label the calls hoaxes. The chaos and terror the calls have caused are real, as are more tangible consequences.

“We are concerned about the anti-Semitism behind these threats, and the repetition of threats intended to interfere with day-to-day life,” said David Posner, the director of strategic performance at the JCC Association of North America, in an emailed statement to The Atlantic.

Not all students who attend their local JCC are members of the Jewish faith, according to CNN. These threats have caused parents to withdraw their children from the provided preschools.

In early February, the FBI officially opened a hate-crime investigation looking into the threats, although no one has been identified in any of the phone calls, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. The FBI does not view the calls as a terrorist threat.

“The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible, and are painful, and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil,” Trump said to reporters at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, according to LA Times.