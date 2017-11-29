Judge Moeller nominated for Idaho Supreme Court

7th District Judge Greg Moeller has been nominated to be Idaho’s newest Supreme Court Justice Local News Eight reported.

According to Local News Eight, Moeller has been nominated alongside 14 other nominees which consist of jurists and attorneys. Justice Warren Jones will step down next month due to personal and family health issues and one of the nominees will replace Jones.

This is not the first time Moeller has been nominated for an Idaho Supreme Court seat. Earlier this year he was one of the four finalists to replace Justice Daniel Eismann seat according to The Spokesman. However, in this nomination, he is the only nominee from Eastern Idaho.



Local News Eight reported the Idaho Judicial Council will narrow the list of candidates down from 14 to two or four finalists. The Governor will then choose a nominee from the finalists to serve during the remainder of Jones’ term, which ends on Jan. of 2021.

Judge Moeller told Local News Eight he expects the selection process to be competitive.

“It is an honor to once again be considered among such well-qualified and experienced judges and lawyers for this position,” Moeller said, according to Local News Eight. “I was a finalist for the same position last summer, and I owe a debt of gratitude to everyone who supported me. This time, as the only candidate from Eastern Idaho, I will once again need all the local support I can get from the public, members of the bar, and public officials. If selected, I will do my best to represent the entire state in protecting the rule of law and ensuring equal protection for all Idaho residents.”