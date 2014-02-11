Keep America beautiful, accept diversity

NFL Ser Bowls are an opportunity for people to watch two of the best teams in the NFL battle it out on the field, but it is also known as a time where companies debut new, creative and sometimes controversial commercials.

At Ser Bowl XLVIII, Coca-Cola debuted a commercial titled “It’s Beautiful” that featured the song “America the Beautiful” being sung in seven different languages by girls of different ethnic backgrounds.

“For 127 years, Coca-Cola has been proud to be a part of bringing friends and families together while memories are made,” said Katie Bayne, president of North America Brands for the Coca-Cola North America Gro. “With ‘It’s Beautiful,’ we are simply showing that America is beautiful, and Coke is for everyone.”

But as it always does, the Internet blew with responses to the commercial, both negative and positive.

Todd Starnes, a Fox News Radio host, tweeted, “So was Coca-Cola saying America is beautiful because new immigrants don’t learn to speak English?”

Starnes was among many others that took to the Internet to express their disdain.

On Coca-Cola’s YouTube page, individual videos of the girls that had sang in the commercial were posted in which the girls talked about what they thought the ad was portraying.

Sumitha, who sang in Hindi, said the ad is sending the message that we, as Americans, are all the same, and that we just have different backgrounds.

“Together [the different segments of the ad] make the fabric of American life: brothers enjoying a movie; friends dancing; families dining out and roller-skating; siblings camping and many others,” according to The Wall Street Journal. “Each moment is about people enjoying themselves and their friends and families.”

Regardless of whether you agree with the ad, the main message that it is preaching — tolerance and acceptance of all — is something we should constantly strive for.

I’ve spent the majority of my life living overseas as a minority, and everywhere I went, I was accepted regardless of my ethnic and religious background.

However, I don’t see the same thing being reciprocated to all of those that immigrate to the United States.

At times, it is disappointing to be from the United States, a country that has been dubbed the melting pot of the world and see such a lack of tolerance and acceptance towards diversity and others who are considered “different.”

So just how diverse is the United States?

According to a Pew Research Center blog post, which is based on data from the 2011 American Community Survey, 21 percent of children in the United States that are five or older speak another language, as well as English.

The real America is a country full of diversity, and the sooner we realize that, the sooner we can become a more cohesive and accepting nation.

I look forward to the day when everyone in the United States can sit down with their neighbor, regardless of their differences, be they political, ethnic or religious, and enjoy an ice-cold Coca-Cola.