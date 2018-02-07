Keep it in your pocket for Pizza

Pocket Points, an application for smartphones founded by Mitch Gardner and Rob Richardson in 2015, promotes technology use by college students by rewarding them with free food. BYU-Idaho accepted Pocket Points last semester and its popularity continues to grow.

The application works as students lock their phones when they are on campus. When their phone is locked, they collect points. These points can be used to claim “gifts,” as they are called in the app, that include such things as discounts on food and items at local stores.

Users can see a leaderboard of all the users on campus, and other campuses across the country can see what schools are in the lead. According to the Pocket Points website, on Feb. 5, BYU-I was the second-highest earning school in the country, obtaining a total of 94,916 minutes. BYU was ranked first with 101,701 minutes.

Gardner and Richardson had the idea for the app in 2014 when they attended California State University, Chico, most commonly known as Chico State.

They had seen the overuse of cell phones in classes by students and Gardner said he thought there had to be a way to motivate students to put away their cell phones. Gardner and Richardson brainstormed ideas and eventually found a solution: free food.

“We found out about the coupon industry and how businesses are paying to distribute deals through newspapers and magazines and we figured, well, we could probably do that in a more digitized form like an app and have those be the rewards for staying off your phone,” Gardner said.

They released the app to Chico State in 2015, and within the first weeks of school, they had 30 percent of students using the app. They decided to broaden their horizon and soon launched Pocket Points to Penn State. Gardner said about 40 percent of Penn State students began using the application as well.

“From there, Time magazine did an article, and once they wrote an article on our app, all the other big media publications wrote articles and from there, it was just insane,” Gardner said. “We knew we had something really cool.”

And the duo did not stop there. They launched Pocket Points for more schools and the popularity of the app has continued growing.

Gardner said they plan to launch the app for every school in the U.S. in 2018.

There are a couple stores offering deals around Rexburg, such as Papa John’s, Papa Murphy’s and most recently, Panda Express.

Caleb Barnhart, a freshman majoring in international studies, first heard of Pocket Points from his roommates and said that using Pocket Points in class has helped him focus.

“It’s been overall pretty good,” Barnhart said. “Acquiring points is quick and the rewards are satisfying.”

Through it all, Barnhart said he likes how anyone can feel like they are a part of something good.

“You know, I think what really made me feel like a champion was when I went with my roommates and got that free pizza,” Barnhart said. “I get free pizza and other people get free pizza, then we share with other people and we all get free pizza. It benefits more to have other people to use the app.”