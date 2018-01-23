Kentucky school targeted in mass shooting

Another school has been targeted in a mass shooting earlier this morning.

A 15-year old male suspect is responsible for the high school shooting in Benton, Kentucky at Marshall County High School.

Governor Matt Bevin confirmed there were two deaths and 19 injured. Police were contacted around 8 a.m. to investigate the scene, where they found 15-year old victims, a boy and girl, slain.

NBC reported that panicked students started breaking down gates and fences to escape the building as shots were being fired.

The suspect was armed with a handgun and open-fired on the high school.

CNN reported that seven of the 19 injured students were taken to hospitals via ambulance and helicopter. The status of their condition is disclosed for the time being.

According to the Independent, no information on the injured or dead has been released till further notice.