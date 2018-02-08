Fire starts at La Jolla apartment

At about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8, fire alarms and bells rang at the apartment complex La Jolla. The stairwell with the apartments affected was quickly evacuated and a fire truck arrived along with a police car.

According to several sources, oil was on the stove to cook, and while the cook looked away for a moment, the fire had already started and was getting bigger. The fire alarms went off, and the sprinklers were activated.

The firefighters quickly assessed the situation and moved everyone to safety. No one was injured at this event.

Morgan Christy, a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies, said she feels bad for those who live in the apartment where the grease fire took place in and for those whose apartment flooded due to the sprinklers that the fire alarm set off.

“My roommate and I were working out when we heard the alarms go off,” Christy said. “We came outside to go back to our apartment and it was our stairwell the fire was in.”