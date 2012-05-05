Landscaping grounds for spring semester

The BYU-Idaho Grounds Department provides campus with grounds maintenance each semester.

They perform additional roles during the spring semester such as planting flowers all over campus.

“We have 90 acres under irrigation that we need to maintain in spring, and in the winter time, we have 90 acres that we need to clear for snow removal, which includes sidewalks, streets and parking lots,” said Jeff Wynn, grounds servisor. “So it’s a significant dollar amount to make it look good.”

Spring semester offers new possibilities for landscaping and grounds changes because the weather warms . The grounds crew begins with replacing the dead sod along the edges of the sidewalks.

“Sod gets destroyed because people drive on it, walk on it, and also from the salt,” Wynn said.

On June 1, grounds crew starts planting flowers, which can take anywhere from one to two weeks. Flowers don’t get planted right away to ensure that they won’t be killed by the frost. Some bulbs, like tulips, need to be planted during the fall semester so they will grow properly for the next spring.

The university buys around 70 percent of the flowers from outside sources and grows about 30 percent of them on campus.

There are also about 600 flats of flowers ordered every spring semester. A flat holds either 36 or 48 plants. Additionally, the grounds crew places around 1,500 to 2,000 4-inch pots of various plants all over campus.

“I really like the way the landscaping turns out in the spring,” said Aubree Perez, a junior studying exercise science. “I can only imagine the work that goes into making the grounds look so good, and it really represents the school and church well.”

After the flowers are planted, Mary Martin, the greenhouse specialist, will look to see what areas are overgrown, what can be improved and what should be done to enhance campus grounds. She also decides what will be planted for the following year through analyzing all the plants and how well they grew. There are very detailed records of the plants on campus and Martin tries to pick different flowers every year to give a variety.

Once these procedures are completed, grounds crew goes through normal maintenance procedures. Mowing lawns, edging and trimming are normal springtime tasks that help to keep campus looking presentable during the semester.

One of the tasks the Grounds Department is doing this year is replacing the rubber on the synthetic fields, which is done every cole of years.

This semester, the Grounds Department will also add picnic tables under the bridge by the John W. Hart Building and on the south side of the Manwaring Center this semester.

To keep things running smoothly, grounds has 15 full-time employees, 74 student employees and does not hire volunteers. It is encouraged that students who apply for jobs with the Grounds Department have some experience, however, experience is not required and students can become trained to do the job.

Besides campus, BYU-I grounds cover the Rexburg Temple, Livestock Center, sports fields and signs shops. The Thomas E. Ricks Gardens, however, are not included in the grounds coverage. The horticulture students take care of the maintenance of the gardens.

“When many students, faculty and staff need a break to think, exercise, or just a place to take in nature, they head for the Thomas E. Ricks Horticulture Demonstration Garden,” according to the Department of Horticulture website.

Wynn also explained the importance of the Grounds Department because it ensures students feel welcome, the school is portrayed positively and the church is represented well.

“You can look at it as a missionary tool or a recruiting tool, but we’re representing the church,” Wynn said.