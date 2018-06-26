Laugh and cry with You Can’t Take It With You

You Can’t Take It With You, the BYU-Idaho Theatre Department’s upcoming production, will have its opening night on Wednesday, June 27.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning play was written by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman, debuting on Broadway in 1936. Trevor Hill, a faculty member in the Theatre and Dance Department will direct the production next week.

According to stageagent.com, the play follows the day-to-day life of the wacky Sycamore family, happily living in New York.

“Their hobbies include collecting snakes, building fireworks in the basement, writing a myriad of plays that never get published and taking ballet lessons,” according to the website.

Alice Sycamore, the only normal member of the family, is engaged to Tony Kirby, the vice president of the company she works for. When the Kirby family arrives at the wrong time to meet their son’s future in-laws, they witness the Sycamore family in all their “crazy glory.”

Patrick Carlile, the assistant director of the production and a junior studying theatre, said the play is “pure Americana.”

“It’s all about loving your family as they are and accepting them for who they are and what they want to be,” Carlile said.

At the beginning and at the end of the play, Grandpa Vanderhof, the patriarch and spiritual leader of the Sycamore home, leads the family in prayer. Carlile said these moments are significant in portraying the play’s message.

“They’re such subtle moments that they could be overlooked, but I think those two moments make the play,” Carlile said. “I feel like as you watch Grandpa, you almost see him receive revelation. I feel blessed to be at this university where we are actually able to show moments like that. Especially today, we need a story told like that — where we see a strong family unit working together, despite them all being completely different in the most extreme ways.”

The production will run from June 27 to 29 and July 3 and 5 to 7 at the Snow Drama Theatre starting at 7:30 p.m. and will cost students $3 at the Ticket Office.

Trevor Hill, the director of the production, said,“I think the main message is to slow down and learn to enjoy the small things. Problems seems very important in the moment, but we need to learn to love life, because after all, you can’t take it with you in the end.”

Hill and Carlile are both confident the show will be a hit.

Carlile’s comment to students: “You’ll be crying; you’ll laugh; you’ll laugh so hard that you’ll cry.”