Laundry change coming to Hart Gym

Come the start of the New Year, the John W. Hart Building will no longer have approved exercise clothing available for checkout. The $15 rental and laundry fee will be discontinued.

The discontinuation of the laundry service is a result of fewer students and employees using the laundry service while the cost to launder the clothing is continually rising.

Approved BYU-Idaho exercise clothing is still required in the Hart Building resulting in students having to buy more approved clothing or wash their gym clothes more often.

“It could be a good thing and a bad thing,” said Scott Bailey, a freshman studying exercise physiology. “It will make people more responsible but can also make it harder for them to want to go and use the gym … because washing their gym clothes will be more work than what they’re willing to do.”

Students who use the laundry service feel that the reason for the limited use is because not enough students know about this option.

“I think the problem is that not enough people know about what a good deal it is,” said Holly Fredrick, a junior studying biology, who uses the laundry service three to four times a week.

Fredrick said if people knew about it, then they could benefit a lot from it.

“I like the laundry service because as a student you spend so much time doing other things, that keeping on laundering your one or two pairs of exercise clothing becomes bothersome, time consuming and expensive,” Fredrick said.

Hart employees recommend that students who use the gym more than once a week should purchase 2-3 sets of approved clothing.

“From a student’s point of view, it’s a bad thing because it’s going to be a higher cost through buying their own workout clothing and washing their clothes more frequently,” Bailey said. “But for the school, it will be a good thing because it will cut school costs.”