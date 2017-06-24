LDS Apostle speaks on religious freedom

Dale G. Renlund, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Ruth, spoke at an international religious freedom symposium in Costa Rica on June 9.
A former doctor of cardiology, Elder Renlund used examples from his profession to explain his points, according to Mormon Newsroom. Natural reactions of the human body present a comparison for becoming religiously tolerant.
“Many of my former patients send me thank you notes on the 25th anniversary of their heart transplant,” Elder Renlund said, according to Mormon Newsroom. “For these patients, immunological tolerance has allowed them to accept a foreign tissue as if it were self.”
His wife, Ruth, supported this example as well, explaining that it is necessary to stop separating humanity based on religious affiliation, according to Mormon Newsroom.
“History has shown the natural response of people is to ostracize and reject those they identify as being different than they,” Ruth Renlund said. “These negative interactions begin with groups defining themselves as ‘us’ and classifying those outside of their group as ‘them.’”
Elder Renlund believes the discipline and observation required for medicine is a good example to follow where religious acceptance is necessary, according to Mormon Newsroom. After making this association, he continued by using Jesus Christ to emphasize this.
“He did not disdainfully walk the dusty roads of Galilee and Judea, flinching at the sight of those who did not follow His teachings,” Elder Renlund said, according to Mormon Newsroom. “He did not dodge them in abject horror. No, He ate with them. He helped and blessed, lifted and edified, and replaced fear and despair with hope and joy.”
To conclude, the Renlunds encouraged those present to adopt tolerance in their lives, and avoid xenophobia at all costs, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.
“Everyone, including people of religion,” Elder Renlund said, “has the right to express his or her opinions in the public square. But no one has a license to be hateful toward others as those opinions are expressed.”