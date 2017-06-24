LDS Apostle speaks on religious freedom

Dale G. Renlund, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Ruth, spoke at an international religious freedom symposium in Costa Rica on June 9.

A former doctor of cardiology, Elder Renlund used examples from his profession to explain his points, according to Mormon Newsroom. Natural reactions of the human body present a comparison for becoming religiously tolerant.

“Many of my former patients send me thank you notes on the 25th anniversary of their heart transplant,” Elder Renlund said, according to Mormon Newsroom. “For these patients, immunological tolerance has allowed them to accept a foreign tissue as if it were self.”