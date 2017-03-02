LDS Church addressed the Supreme Court on transgender bathroom policy

Just days before Trump rescinded the Obama administration’s transgender policy, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, along with six other religious organizations, issued a “friend of the court” brief with U.S. Supreme Court opposing the policy.

The policy stated that Title IX protects transgender students in their ability to choose which bathroom to use.

“The religious liberty we cherish is threatened by the Fourth Circuit’s decision adopting the Department of Education’s expansion of Title IX beyond any plausible interpretation,” according to the brief. “We submit this brief to inform the Court about the sharp clashes with religious belief and practice that will arise if the Court interprets the term ‘sex’ in Title IX to include gender identity.”

Erick Hawkins, LDS Church spokesperson said in a statement, that congress and the states should form compromises that accommodate transgender persons but also do not infringe on the religious rights of others.

“Sustainable results will be more likely achieved if citizens and lawmakers are left free to address gender identity in ways that preserve the Nation’s priceless heritage of religious freedom,” Hawkins said in the statement.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America, the National Association of Evangelicals, the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention, The Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod and the Christian Legal Society are all listed on the brief with the LDS Church.