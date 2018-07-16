LDS Church and NAACP join forces

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People have begun a partnership with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. These organizations have begun collaborating to help improve education and employment opportunities, specifically targeting the East Coast.

Just two months ago the NAACP and the LDS church held a press conference that debuted this new partnership.

Elder Jackson N. Gerard, a General Authority Seventy, said, “Our unified vision is not only equality of education and income but, perhaps more importantly equality of influence.”

Members of the Church and members of NAACP branches will work together to provide trainings about personal finance, entrepreneurship and seeking better employment through education. Select cities in Atlanta and New Jersey will begin these trainings.

“We believe we should be in communication and partnership with any faith group on the issues on which we have common ground,” Leon Russell, chairman of the NAACP national board of directors, told Deseret News. “And we have common ground with the LDS on equality, human rights and civility in public spaces. In all of those places, we can work together.”

LDS Church President Russell M. Nelson said that the two groups would pursue opportunities in the future to serve in education and humanitarian projects.