LDS Church announces change in Priesthood and Relief Society meetings

In an attempt to simplify the “work of the Church,” the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, the general priesthood and women’s sessions will be held annually.

According to Mormon Newsroom, starting in April 2018, the general priesthood meeting will be held every April and the general women’s meeting every October.

“These meetings will originate from the Conference Center on Saturday evening following the morning and afternoon sessions of the conference,” the First Presidency stated in a letter to priesthood leaders around the world.

The letter informed there won’t be any changes in time for the other general conference sessions.

“We are confident this change will be a blessing in the lives of members throughout the Church,” the First Presidency letter stated.